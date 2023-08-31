Yellowstone's Cole Hauser hailed as 'inspiring' by wife Cynthia following surprise career move

Cole Hauser is currently on hiatus from Yellowstone, but he's busier than ever! While the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes have prevented the actor from returning to set, the father-of-three is in the process of launching his very own coffee company, Free Rein, and his wife Cynthia couldn't be prouder.

© Instagram Cynthia and Cole held hands as they enjoyed some quality time together

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Cynthia shared the sweetest snap of Cole, as they strolled hand in hand through the wilderness. The caption read: "Love being by your side on this exciting journey. Keep leading and inspiring honey. @colehauser22."

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Cynthia's heartfelt post. "Love you guys. Such a cute pic!!" wrote one. I want somebody to look at me like she looks at @colehauser22!!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third quipped, "You and your hubby @colehauser22 look like a commercial for ranch life," and a fourth wrote, "Rip and his woman".

While Cynthia hasn't tagged the location of the photo, it looks like the pair are still in Montana, which is where Cole recently hosted a charitable Bourbon & Bonfire event. Ahead of the launch of Free Rein, the actor and entrepreneur even brought in plenty of coffee for people to try.

Prior to Cynthia's post, Cole had already shared photos from another of their date nights on Tuesday. Pictured at the Bourbon & Bonfire event, the couple couldn't have looked more in love.

"Date night in the wilderness with my lady @cynhauser," Cole wrote in the caption. "Thanks to @codyjinks for coming out to #montana to support @sofwarriorfnd and @tunnel2towers @freereincoffeecompany."

Cynthia and Cole officially tied the knot in 2006, but they've actually been together for 22 years and took a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate their anniversary this month. They are also proud parents to their three children Ryland, 18, Colt, 14, and Steely, 10.

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia recently celebrated 22 years together on vacation

In January 2023, the pair opened up about their relationship in an interview with Us Weekly. "I would have to say that Cole never lets things get too stagnant," Cynthia explained. "He's always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He's like, 'No, no, no, let's go. We gotta keep the fire.'"

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia with their three kids

Cole added: "For me, I would say it's honestly just — it's a two-way street. Being able to listen to each other, make sure that people are acknowledged in a relationship — and we have kids too — especially making sure that you give each other time, that she's not running to the ground. I work really hard, but at the same time too, she's at home [doing] the parenting thing. So I'm eternally grateful to have her in my life."

At this point in the year, Cole is typically gearing up for production on Yellowstone, but unfortunately, the second half of season five has been delayed. One of the most recent updates came from Kayce Dutton actor, Luke Grimes, in July. Speaking to PEOPLE, he admitted: "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike. I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

© Instagram Cole as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone

In the meantime, fans have enjoyed seeing Cole's updates on his family life and coffee company in the summer, but hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for the return of Rip Wheeler!