Yellowstone friendships behind the scenes: from Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly to Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes

Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan's feud aside, the cast and crew of Yellowstone have become close-knit behind the scenes.

Recommended video You may also like Kevin Costner confirms he's not returning to Yellowstone

Following its inception in 2018, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and more have spent countless hours together on set, sharing plenty of memories in Montana. Here, we reveal which Duttons have become good friends behind the scenes…

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser

After working together for six years, it's safe to say that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have a strong rapport. "She's one of my favorite actresses I've ever worked with, and working with her on this relationship has just been so much fun," Cole noted while shooting season four.

© Instagram Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Speaking to Looper in 2021, Kelly echoed this sentiment. "Oh, Cole's my buddy," she began. "We're such good friends. And, honestly, we're so lucky to have found each other. We get to go on this journey with these two incredible characters with each other. We're both really protective of them [Beth and Rip], and we're really passionate about the work."

Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner

Luke Grimes was initially nervous to work with Kevin Costner, but he quickly felt at ease after getting to know the John Dutton star. "[Kevin] always wants you to come hang out at his trailer down by this creek," he revealed to the New York Post in 2022."He's got a fire pit, and he's a musician, so he's always got a guitar around and won't hesitate to play you a song. He does a really good job of taking the pressure off what a huge icon he is."

© Paramount Kevin Costner made Luke Grimes feel at ease on set

At one point, Luke even introduced his on-screen father to his real one, Randy. "I took [my dad] to the set a couple of times, him and my mom, and they got to meet Kevin and Taylor," he recalled. "It was really special to do something he [Randy] was so proud of."

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly

Despite their seriously tumultuous relationship on-screen, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly have a far sweeter bond in real life. "Wes and I have been doing this now together for five years," Kelly told the New York Times.

"We know each other quite well, and we take care of one another tremendously. We both have to be quite fearless in those scenes. They're quite ugly sometimes."

© Getty Wes Bentley has called working with Kelly Reilly 'one of the most special experiences' of his career

Sharing his admiration for the actress, in 2023 Wes told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think a lot about working with Kelly because it's one of the most special experiences I've had in my whole career. We've really hammered something in here, and it keeps getting deeper."

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille

Cast as on-screen husband and wife, Kayce and Monica Dutton, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille have raved about one another in interviews. Speaking with Looper in 2022, Kelsey gushed: "There's so much trust and comfort there. It's a wonderful partnership."

© Photo: Getty Images Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille trust each other completely

"It's always easy with those two [characters]," remarked Luke. "I feel like we don't have to try to keep it light, and that's been great. Neither one of us take ourselves very seriously, although we take our work really seriously."