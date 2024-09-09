Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly introduces rarely-seen family member

Kelly Reilly is enjoying a well-deserved break after shooting Yellowstone in Montana. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress gave fans a glimpse of her adorable dog on his birthday. "Our boy is 13 today," she captioned a snap of the miniature schnauzer.

Pictured alongside a picnic blanket at sunset, Kelly's fur baby looked perfectly content. The A-lister, 47, shares her dog with her husband, Kyle Baugher, who she married in 2012. According to several publications, the couple are based in Southampton, New York. Whenever they're at home, Kelly and Kyle love heading on hikes and out on the water with their dog, and they regularly travel with their pup too.

During the season five shoot for Yellowstone, the TV star revealed that her husband and dog had accompanied her to Montana this summer.

Sharing a stunning video from set on July 20, Kelly wrote: "A few days ago gratitude spilled out of me every direction. The kindness of people. An Eagle circling above just before action was called. A huge pack of Elk with their babies crossing ahead on the way home. The horses feeling the breeze as we walked down the hill.

"My dog that morning at the lake. My husband making me dinner when I came home bone tired. The group of people that continue to make this wild show make it with all their hearts and guts, I'm so deeply proud to be running alongside them. The rawness and beauty of this year's season is really something. Can't wait to share it. November."

While Kyle and Kelly are extremely private about their home life with their dog, the Yellowstone star has penned tributes to her husband on milestone dates. In July 2023, the actress shared a carousel of snaps, including one of Kyle.

The caption read: "We were married in Somerset, England surrounded by the countryside I love. This morning exactly 11 years later in Utah with you surrounded by rock, wild desert flowers and Navajo willows. Mary Oliver's poem for you today (thank you, thank you)."

On Kyle's birthday in January 2022, Kelly shared another sweet snap of her husband. "Another year of love…so grateful for you. Wishing everyone a beautiful year," she wrote alongside it.

Kyle, a financier, prefers to keep a low profile but he has walked the red carpet with Kelly before. Supporting his wife at the premiere of her 2014 film, Cavalry, Kyle proudly posed for photos at the Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.