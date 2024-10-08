Jack Grealish's baby announcement has fans saying the same thing

Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Sasha Attwood.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the sports star, 29, announced that the couple had welcomed a little girl. Sharing their joyous news with the world, Jack opted to upload a precious black-and-white photo of their newborn bundled up in a knitted blanket.

In his caption, the pro footballer revealed their baby girl's adorable name writing: "Mila Rose Grealish," before adding her date of birth: "27/09/24."

Jack's fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations.

Among the well-wishes, many of the star's followers were quick to express their joy over Jack and Sasha's choice of baby name. "Congratulations to you both. Her name is beautiful," wrote one, while a second noted: "Congratulations to you and Sasha. Beautiful name," and a third chimed in: "Beautiful name, congrats."



© Instagram The couple have welcomed their first child together

Sasha shared the same snap on her Instagram page which she sweetly captioned: "Mila Rose Grealish [pink heart emoji] The most special moment of my life."

The happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child together back in July. Sharing their joyous news with the world on 7 July, Jack uploaded an image to Instagram which showed the pair cradling Sasha's baby bump.

"Life's biggest blessing," Jack wrote at the time, while Sasha penned: "Half of me, half of you - beyond blessed." Fans couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section, with one writing: "Amazing, congratulations you two," while a second noted: "Congratulations to you and the family."

Jack and Sasha have been together since they were 16. They have been going from strength to strength ever since and now live together in a lavish home in Manchester.

Their plush pad is a real feast for the eyes and boasts a whopping seven bedrooms, 20 acres of land, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a helipad.

© Getty Images Jack plays for Manchester City

Who is Sasha?

The Birmingham-born influencer and model is currently signed to Elite Models worldwide and J'adore Models in Manchester.

She has previously modelled for an array of brands including Boohoo, Lipsy and GHD.

© Instagram Sasha regularly shares pictures from her lavish trips

When she's not busy posing up a storm or supporting her beau from the sidelines, she uploads content to her YouTube channel which is dedicated to all things beauty and fashion.

Beyond this, Sasha also has a penchant for travel and is regularly seen jetting off to luxurious destinations across the globe, including Paris, Cannes and Dubai.