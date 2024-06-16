England football stars' cute kids: Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Jordan Henderson, more

It's that time again…. time to dig out your England shirt, paint a flag on your face and believe that THIS is the championship we'll finally win.
The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, known as the Euros, starts on 14 June and we can't wait to see our national team in action.
Off the pitch, the likes of Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford are devoted fathers, raising their own little footballers at home, no doubt. Read on to see England players and their cute kids, from Phil Foden to Harry Kane and Declan Rice...
1/10
Phil Foden
Manchester City midfielder Phil is currently expecting his third child with his partner Rebecca Cooke.
The couple, who are childhood sweethearts, are parents to son Ronnie, born in 2019, and a daughter named True who they welcomed in July 2021.
2/10
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich player Harry is married to his wife Kate, who he wed in 2019. They now share four kids: Ivy, Vivienne, Louis and Henry.
Harry has previously said: "I’ve known Kate my whole life, we went to primary school together, secondary school together and to see where we are now in life is a great, great feeling."
3/10
Kyle Walker
Manchester City player Kyle Walker shares four children with his wife Annie Kilner and two children with former partner, Lauryn Goodman.
Kyle is dad to Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, Reign, five, and two-month-old baby Rezon with Annie. His children with Lauryn Goodman are son Kairo and another child who she welcomed in 2023.
4/10
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa player Ollie Watkins is a dad-of-two with his partner Ellie Alderson.
The couple have welcomed two children, daughter Amara and son Marley, since they started dating in 2018.
5/10
Jordan Pickford
England goalkeeper and Everton player Jordan is married to Megan Davison.
Their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic but they finally said 'I Do' in 2022, with their son Arlo present. The couple are also parents to their one-year-old daughter Ostara.
6/10
Jordan Henderson
Jordan is a midfielder for AFC Ajax as well as playing for England.
He's been married to Rebecca Burnett since 2014 and the couple share daughters Alexa and Alba, and son Myles.
7/10
Kieran Trippier
Newcastle player Kieran shares two sons and a daughter with his wife Charlotte Trippier.
They got married on 6 June 2016 in Cyprus, and welcomed their first child Jacob in December 2016, followed by their daughter Esme Rose in February 2020.
8/10
Harry Maguire
Manchester United player Harry is married to his childhood sweetheart, Fern Hawkins, and they have two daughters together, Piper and Lilie Saint.
Harry and Fern got married in June 2022 at the Chateau de Varennes in South Burgundy, France.
9/10
Jared Bowen
West Ham player Jarrod Bowen shares two children with TV personality Dani Dyer. The couple welcomed their twin daughters, Star and Summer, on 22 May 2023.
10/10
Declan Rice
Arsenal midfielder Declan is in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend Lauren Fryer.
The couple share a son together named Jude who was born in August 2022. The family lives in London.
Euros 2024: get to know the Three Lions
Star players
England are the bookmakers' favourites to triumph in Germany, and with three star players like these, it's no surprise...
- Harry Kane – Captain and striker
- Jude Bellingham – Attacking midfielder/Forward
- Phil Foden – Attacking midfielder/Forward
Highest earners
Football is renowned for astronomical player wages, and England boasts some of the games most well remunerated ballers...
- Jude Bellingham is the highest earner of the Three Lions with a reported weekly salary of £343,718.58.
- Harry Kane earns a reported £343,656.43 per week.
- John Stones is the third highest earning player with a reported £250,000 weekly salary.
Goal threat
With a team packed with goalscorers, it would be an abject failure should they fail to make the net bulge with regularity...
- Harry Kane is England's all-time top scorer with over 400 goals for club and country.
- Phil Foden has enjoyed his best-ever season for Manchester City, claiming 17 goals and eight assists.
- Bukayo Saka has scored 11 goals for his country and has been named England men's player of the year for the past two seasons.
High-profile WAGs
It's not just the action in the stands that enthralls at major tournaments, England's WAGs line-up also garners attention. Here are three of its most high-profile members...
- Dani Dyer: Love Island winner has been in a relationship with West Ham star Jarred Bowen since 2021, and the pair welcomed twin girls in May 2023.
- Iris Law: Jude's daughter (Law not Bellingham) is believed to be beau'd-up with Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold.
- Laura Celia Valk: Dutch model boasting more than half a million Instagram followers is understood to be dating Jude Bellingham.
