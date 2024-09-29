Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina marries in ultra-private ceremony in Mallorca

Gina Schumacher, the daughter of racing legend Michael Schumacher, has married Iain Bethke. The newlyweds, who reportedly met at at a riding school, said 'I do' on Saturday 28 September.

Held at the Schumacher family home – Villa Yasmin – in Puerto De Andraitx, Mallorca, it's hardly surprising that Gina and Iain chose the idyllic beach and mountain setting for their nuptials.

Confirming their marriage on Instagram, Gina, 27, gave fans a glimpse of their big day. Pictured alongside her new husband, the equestrian sported a lace bridal gown complete with spaghetti straps. Sweeping her blonde hair into a low ponytail, Gina added diamond earrings and a statement necklace. Her makeup consisted of smokey brown eyeshadow, rosy blusher and nude lipstick.

As for Iain, the groom stepped out in a navy pinstripe suit and a crisp white shirt.

Captioning their wedding photo, Gina wrote: "Forever yes to you, yes to forever."

It's yet to be confirmed whether Gina's father, F1 star Michael Schumacher was in attendance, however, German outlets have reported that the family took special measures to ensure the ceremony was top secret. According to BILD, guests were even forced to hand over their phones.

Michael Schumacher's heartbreaking health situation

Michael, 55, was involved in a skiing accident in 2013. After suffering a serious head injury, the German driver was later brought home for rehabilitation, with his family maintaining strict privacy regarding his condition. As of 2024, he has not been seen in public since the incident.

Michael has been married to former champion equestrian, Corinna Schumacher, since 1995 and together they share two children – daughter Gina, and son Mick.

Gina, who shares a sweet bond with her father, marked his birthday on Instagram in January. "Happy Birthday Papa! Throwback to one of many of our adventures," she captioned a photo taken on a family boat trip.

On Gina's wedding day, Michael's brother, Ralf Schumacher was spotted at Villa Yasmin alongside his boyfriend, Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne. The couple recently went public with their romance in July. The morning after Gina and Iain's wedding, Ralf and Étienne released a joint Instagram post.

The caption read: "We had a wonderful time in #Mallorca, the sunsets and the atmosphere were magical."

Gina and Iain's nuptials were reportedly followed by a banquet and party for their guests. A country music band provided the entertainment. Prior to their wedding, the pair had already celebrated with a pre-wedding party at Mhares Sea Club.