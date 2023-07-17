Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' infamous feud explained after shocking reunion four years later

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her former BFF were embroiled in drama with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in 2019

Is war over in the Kardashian world? That's exactly what fans are starting to believe, after Kylie Jenner and (ex?) best friend Jordyn Woods seemingly reunited, four years after their infamous falling out.

Fans of both stars were shocked this weekend to see the two together, their first public sighting since 2019. In pictures first shared by the Daily Mail, the two were seen headed into a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ahead of their outing, Jordyn shared a photo on her Instagram where she's seen wearing the same outfit she wore for her girls night with Kylie, a red, orange and purple fitted dress. Meanwhile Kylie was seen wearing a black-and-white one shoulder crop top paired with black jeans.

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson opens up about their romance

MORE: Kylie Jenner displays eye bags and wrinkles after using aging filter – watch her reaction

When did Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods stop being friends?

Kylie and Jordyn were inseparable for almost a decade, since 2012, until in 2019, they had a falling out after they were both embroiled in a major drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, concerning his infidelities on Khloé.

The two met ahead of high school when they were introduced by fellow celebrity kid Jaden Smith. Since then, their close friendship was showcased on their social media, they attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding together, they launched a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, they lived together, and Jordyn was even by Kylie's side when she learned she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Stormi.

© Getty Kylie and Jordyn at New York Fashion Week in 2016

What happened between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods?

In February 2019, rumors started swirling that Tristan had cheated on Khloé (neither for the first nor the last time) at a house party in Los Angeles.

© Getty The former BFFS with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner in 2016

Fans of the Kardashian family and the family themselves were then shocked to learn that the woman at the center of the drama was none other than Jordyn, basically Khloé's sister's best friend and roommate.

© Getty Tristan and Khloe have kept the status of their relationship private since his repeated infidelities

Did Tristan Thompson cheat with Jordyn Woods?

Though details were initially murky and the NBA player first denied allegations that he had cheated on Khloé with Jordyn, after Instagram account Hollywood Unlocked claimed in a post that Jordyn had stayed in Tristan's house overnight, and pressed Kylie to address it with her, Khloé commented the shouting emoji, and her best friend Malika Haqq wrote: "STRONG FACTS."

MORE: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 5, sports $2,300 dress on private jet

MORE: Kylie Jenner wows in a furry white mini dress you would never expect for spring

Jordyn finally addressed what really happened when she sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her show Red Table Talk in March of 2019. The then 21-year-old said: "On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion. It was like a kiss on the lips," and maintained: "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."

© Getty Kylie and Jordyn at the launch of activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods in 2018

What did Khloé Kardashian say about Jordyn Woods?

After the Red Table Talk episode aired, where Jordyn also said: "I know I'm not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together," Khloé took to Twitter and shared her anger with Jordyn.

She wrote: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods??" adding: "If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

As of July 17, 2023, Kylie and Jordyn still don't follow each other on Instagram.