Pamela Anderson surprises in figure-hugging dress with sheer details

Pamela Anderson struck sartorial gold on Tuesday as she stepped out to attend the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City.
For the glitzy event, the Baywatch star made a strong case for pastels in a mesmerising mint-hued column evening gown complete with a floor-grazing cape.
The 57-year-old looked perfectly polished in her red-carpet dress which featured a dazzling sheer panel around the shoulders studded with glittering gems. She elevated her look with a pair of pointed nude heels and some sparkling diamond earrings. Sublime!
As for hair and makeup, the actress styled her luminous blonde locks down loose and highlighted her features with minimal makeup and a pop of sheer lipstick for a barely-there beauty look.
During the ceremony, Pamela received this year's Glamour Impact Award. The annual awards ceremony is hosted by Glamour magazine and honours women who have made significant contributions to their fields.
Pamela's red-carpet outing comes after she attended a screening of her new film, The Last Showgirl, at Zurich Film Festival.
It was a big night for the star as she also received the Golden Eye Award for Best Film, which comes with a cash prize and a lucrative promotional package for its distribution in Switzerland.
Dressed to impress, the mother-of-two donned a blush pink silk A-line dress which she paired with a matching shawl. Of her pared-down aesthetic, Pamela said on the Today Show in 2023: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty'.
"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."