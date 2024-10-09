Pamela Anderson surprises in figure-hugging dress with sheer details

Pamela Anderson struck sartorial gold on Tuesday as she stepped out to attend the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City.

For the glitzy event, the Baywatch star made a strong case for pastels in a mesmerising mint-hued column evening gown complete with a floor-grazing cape.

© Getty Images Pamela looked radiant on the red carpet

The 57-year-old looked perfectly polished in her red-carpet dress which featured a dazzling sheer panel around the shoulders studded with glittering gems. She elevated her look with a pair of pointed nude heels and some sparkling diamond earrings. Sublime!

© Getty Images The actress took home a gong

As for hair and makeup, the actress styled her luminous blonde locks down loose and highlighted her features with minimal makeup and a pop of sheer lipstick for a barely-there beauty look.

During the ceremony, Pamela received this year's Glamour Impact Award. The annual awards ceremony is hosted by Glamour magazine and honours women who have made significant contributions to their fields.

© Getty Images A galaxy of stars Pamela was joined at the event by a galaxy of stars including the likes of Demi Lovato and Brooke Shields. It was a family affair for actress Brooke, 59, who was joined on the red carpet by her mini-me daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, 21. The pair twinned in sequins, with Blue Lagoon star Brooke glittering in a cowl neck gold gown while Rowan rocked a strapless silver dress embellished with 3D flowers.

© Getty Images Vampy glam Singer Demi, meanwhile, added a touch of gothic with her vampy corseted black gown. She wore her glossy raven locks swept over to one side and ramped up the drama with bold eyeliner, fluttery lashes and smokey eyeshadow.



© Getty Images Cut-out couture Elsewhere, The Colour Purple actress Taraji P. Henson made a statement in a flowing back dress with daring cut-out sections. She elevated her look with asymmetrical earrings and dramatic chrome nails.



© Getty Images A real gem Embracing jewel tones, model Jordyn Woods resembled an emerald in a theatrical thigh-split satin gown.



© Getty Images All that glitters Meanwhile, actress Sophia Bush had a roaring 20s moment in a body-gliding dress adorned with mirrored beads. She slipped on a pair of metallic silver heels for added pizzazz and rounded off her look with a stylish box clutch.



Pamela's red-carpet outing comes after she attended a screening of her new film, The Last Showgirl, at Zurich Film Festival.

© Getty Images Pamela looked beautiful in blush pink

It was a big night for the star as she also received the Golden Eye Award for Best Film, which comes with a cash prize and a lucrative promotional package for its distribution in Switzerland.

Dressed to impress, the mother-of-two donned a blush pink silk A-line dress which she paired with a matching shawl. Of her pared-down aesthetic, Pamela said on the Today Show in 2023: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty'.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Pamela Anderson looks radiant in makeup free video

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."