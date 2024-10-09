Beyonce steals the show in ultra-glam outfit alongside age-defying mother Tina at Glamour event

All eyes were on Beyoncé as she made a rare but stunning appearance in New York City on Tuesday night.

The 32-time Grammy Award-winner looked every inch the blonde bombshell as she attended the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, joining her mother Tina Knowles and longtime friend Kelly Rowland for a glamorous night out in the Big Apple.

The 43-year-old superstar, who usually keeps a low profile off-stage, made a quiet yet impactful entrance at the chic event, held at the opulent Times Square EDITION hotel.

Although Beyoncé opted to skip the red carpet, she made waves inside, mingling with an impressive guest list that included fellow honorees and high-profile personalities.

Sporting a gold silk maxi skirt paired with a figure-hugging yellow sweater top, the “Break My Soul” hitmaker showcased her enviable curves.

Her platinum blonde tresses were styled in old Hollywood glamour waves reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, grazing her shoulders elegantly.

A pair of sky-high gold platform heels added extra height to her petite frame, and a luxurious fur-lined coat was draped effortlessly over her shoulders as she moved through the venue.

In typical Queen Bey fashion, every detail of her look was on point. She completed her ensemble with yellow mesh gloves and a chic brown clutch purse, proving once again why she reigns supreme when it comes to style.

The event was a family affair for Beyoncé, as she was accompanied by her mother, Tina, 70, who looked equally stunning in a structured black gown paired with a bold pop of red lipstick.

The proud mom held onto her daughter’s arm as they strolled through the venue, clearly enjoying a special night out together.

Also present was Kelly Rowland, 43, who has been like family to Beyoncé ever since their Destiny’s Child days. Kelly looked sensational in a floor-length metallic dress, which shimmered under the event’s dazzling lights.

Beyoncé and her entourage were seen catching up with various friends and acquaintances, including Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry and fashion designer June Ambrose. They were also joined by Beyoncé’s cousin and songwriter, Angela Beyincé, who shared several candid moments with the music icon throughout the evening.

After celebrating Tina’s big honor at the awards — the iconic mother-daughter duo made their way to an exclusive dinner party nearby. Beyoncé and Tina were spotted stepping out of a sleek black SUV at the private event, their heels clicking on the pavement as they made their way inside.

For Tina, the evening was especially meaningful. The 70-year-old matriarch was one of Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year honorees, recognized for her extensive philanthropic work and her role in nurturing the careers of her superstar daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. The event paid tribute not just to Tina, but also to other inspiring mothers of A-list stars, including Maggie Baird, mother to pop sensation Billie Eilish.

The glamorous outing marked Beyoncé’s first public appearance since it was revealed that she had submitted her new album, Cowboy Carter, to the Grammy Awards for consideration in the country music category. This strategic move follows her previous attempt in 2016, when she submitted “Daddy Lessons” from her critically acclaimed album Lemonade for the country genre, only to be met with resistance from traditionalists.

The new submission has already sparked lively debate among fans and music critics. Despite Beyoncé’s undeniable genre-blending talent, some have questioned whether Cowboy Carter truly fits the mold of a country album. Yet, the star’s supporters are rallying behind her, insisting that she has created one of the year’s best contributions to the genre.

“Queen Bey takes Nashville!” one passionate fan declared on social media. “Beyoncé for the country win!” Another follower added confidently, “Beyoncé will be the winner, mark my words.”

Released on March 29, Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé’s eighth studio album and features an eclectic mix of collaborations, including guest appearances by Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson.

This latest project has been praised for pushing the boundaries of country music while staying true to Beyoncé’s artistic vision. With her unique take on the genre, it’s clear that the megastar is determined to break new ground and redefine expectations.

Beyoncé’s history with the Grammy Awards has been similarly complicated. Despite winning a record 32 Grammy Awards out of an astonishing 88 nominations over her illustrious career, she has never been awarded in the country category. Her crossover appeal was highlighted in 2017 when Lemonade earned nominations in four distinct genres: rock, rap, R&B, and pop. But country recognition has thus far eluded her.

The Recording Academy, which relies on the expertise of over 350 volunteer music industry professionals to categorize submissions, has often struggled with how to classify Beyoncé’s multi-genre albums.

Last year, Renaissance was placed in the dance category, where it triumphed, though it left some fans feeling that it had more to offer than a single classification could encapsulate.