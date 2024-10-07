Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Whitney Houston's mom, Grammy winner Cissy Houston, dies aged 91
Singer Whitney Houston and mother Cissy Houston attend the World Music Awards Ceremony on May 4, 1994 in Monaco, Monaco.© Getty Images

Her death comes 12 years after the passing of the "I Will Always Love You" singer aged 48

Beatriz Colon
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The music industry and beyond is mourning the passing of Whitney Houston's mother, Cissy Houston.

The "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" singer's mom, herself also a Grammy-winning singer, passed away on Monday, October 7 in her home in New Jersey while in hospice care for Alzheimer's disease. She was 91.

Her passing comes 12 years after the passing of her daughter, who died aged 48 on February 11, 2012, and nine years after the death of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who passed away aged 22 on July 25, 2015.

More to come.

