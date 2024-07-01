Elizabeth Hurley looks totally flawless in white two-piece after jetting off for Ibiza getaway

Elizabeth Hurley is quite the jet-setter. After soaking up some sun in the idyllic Maldives recently, the Bedazzled actress, 59, has now headed to the Mediterranean for an Ibiza getaway and the star looks totally flawless in her holiday snaps.

The mother-of-one took to her Instagram to share a snippet of her trip and was effortlessly gorgeous in a white two-piece bikini from her own brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The Austin Powers star completed the look with the 'Radiating Eye' grey tank top from local Ibiza apparel, Doors of Perception.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley looked flawless in her recent photos from Ibiza

Elizabeth also made sure to give the brand a shout-out by tagging them in the caption.

Elizabeth also shared a photo alongside an adorable dog, Titus, as she noted in the caption: "Hello Ibiza! And hello Titus," followed by a pink love-heart emoji.

Fans were quick to heap compliments on Elizabeth for the stunning look, with one saying she was "Absolutely beautiful and amazing," and another agreeing: "Absolutely stunning. Forever gorgeous."

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley wears a white two-piece bikini in Ibiza

A third commented: "The most stunning woman."

Elizabeth Hurley in the Maldives

Elizabeth is fortunate to spend a lot of her time soaking up the sun in warm climates. Prior to her recent visit to the White Island, she shared some photos from her enviable stint in the Maldives.

One photo shared by the star looked fresh out of a holiday brochure as she posed on the shores of the crystal blue sea in a coral pink bikini paired with a white linen shirt.

© Instagram The actress looked radiant in a coral bikini

Meanwhile, if fans were wondering who the photographer behind her beachy photos is, Elizabeth previously revealed her son Damian, 22, is the one snapping away.

Damian, who has ventured into filmmaking and even directed his famous mother in his movie, Strictly Confidential, told Access Hollywood: "Show business has been a fundamental part of my life, my entire life, so to us, it's just not a thing.

"It's just part of business. She takes my photos, I take her photos," he said.

© Dave Benett Elizabeth and her son Damian are extremely close

Elizabeth and Damian's close mother-son bond

Damian is Elizabeth's only son with her ex Steve Bing. The mother and son duo are clearly inseparable and have a wonderful bond.

In May, Elizabeth also opened up about how her son supports her charitable causes, too.

Speaking at the Breast Cancer Research Fund's latest Hot Pink Party in NYC, the actress spoke with HELLO! about her son's involvement with the foundation: "Damian's actually very involved, from my point of view.

"When he was little, I often used to take him…we have this wonderful global illumination program where we've lit beautiful buildings pink all around the world. He's just been generally involved. And he loves it!"