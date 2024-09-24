Nicole Kidman has remained out of the spotlight following the sudden death of her mother, Janelle, earlier this month.

However, she is not alone in her grief and is being supported by her husband, Keith Urban, and their two daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

Keith and their daughters have been in Australia with Nicole for the last few weeks, but he returned to the US over the weekend for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

During the event, he shared an update on his wife, revealing that she has been surrounded by her loved ones during this difficult time.

"We're getting through," he told E! News. "It brings the family tight together."

The interviewer then told Keith that Nicole has "a lot of love out there", to which he responded: "Yeah, she feels it."

© Instagram Janelle passed away at the age of 84

Nicole broke her silence over her mother's death on September 13, thanking her fans for their heartfelt support.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her late mom.

© Instagram A throwback photo of Nicole with her sister and mother

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other," she added.

Nicole first broke the news of Janelle's sudden death at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

© Getty Images Nicole and her mom were very close

She won Best Actress for her role in Babygirl, but quickly left the festival and the country to return to Sydney before she could accept the honor.

It was her director, Halina Rejn who accepted the award on Nicole's behalf and read out a statement written by the actress.

© Getty Images Nicole fled Venice after learning of her mother's death

It read: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

"I am in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

© Getty Images Nicole is being supported by her husband and daughters

Nicole added: "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."

Janelle's death is not the first time Nicole has lost someone she loves. Her father died in 2014 after suffering a heart attack in Singapore.

© Instagram Janelle is survived by Nicole and her sister, Antonia

In 2020, she spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about how "terrified" she is to lose another person suddenly.

"I've been given death as a very sudden thing," she said. "I've not nursed someone through a slow death, I've just had people taken."

© Getty Images Nicole has lost several loved ones suddenly

"Stanley [Kubrick, who directed her in Eyes Wide Shut], my friend Robert McCann [in 2005], my father [in 2014] and my brother-in-law [Angus Hawley, in 2015]… we've just had people that one minute are here, and then gone," she candidly added.

"I've now had it happen repeatedly; I almost get scared saying it because I get terrified it's going to happen again. I still have a lot of fear of that."