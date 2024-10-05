Keith Urban has expressed his concern for his daughter Sunday Rose after she made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week.

The country singer, 56, is "very proud" of the 16-year-old after she walked in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show on October 1 – but naturally, he's still very protective of his little girl.

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he told People.

"Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he added, referring to his wife, Nicole Kidman.

Sunday's new fame may prove to be a "challenge" for Keith and Nicole, especially if she has more runway appearances in her future, but he is adamant that they won't let the teenager stray too far into the limelight.

"It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period," he said. "It's about trying to keep a balance.

"It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."

Following her modeling debut, Sunday admitted she was "really stressed" in the run-up to her walk but she couldn't turn down the opportunity.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting," she told Vogue, adding: "And now the day is finally here!"

Sunday's catwalk debut also served as her launch on Instagram, with her first post being a collab with Miu Miu showcasing their star-studded runway line-up that also included Hilary Swank, Willem Dafoe, and Cara Delevingne.

Nicole was one of the first to show her daughter support, as she took to her Instagram Stories to repost the image with a slew of heart emojis and is already following Sunday as well.

In June, Sunday made her public debut when she joined Nicole at Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week.

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it," Nicole told Vogue Australia, revealing that she only entertained the idea once Sunday turned 16.

While Sunday has made other public appearances with Nicole and Keith (as has her younger sister Faith, 13), Nicole asserted: "I'm like no, no more," adding: "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

In a conversation with L'Officiel, Nicole also spoke about the whirlwind lifestyle her two teenage daughters lead, and how they're often willing to travel and live with her while she's on the road (and the same goes with their musician dad).

"I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she told the outlet. "My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too."

She added: "They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."