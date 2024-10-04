Jennifer Aniston is sultry in leather mini dress and tousled hair

With her honey-blonde hair and laidback look, Jennifer Aniston is known for her girl-next-door style, but the 55-year-old changed things up this week for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

The Morning Show star eschewed her usual wardrobe for a rockstar-inspired style, comprising a tiny black leather minidress paired with towering black stiletto heels.

Her leather dress featured an asymmetric design, with one tiny thin strap keeping it in place.

© Instagram Jennifer wore a leather dress on Jimmy Kimmel

It wasn't just her fashion that Jen switched up for her appearance, though.

Known for her super shiny hair, Jennifer opted for a hair makeover too, mussing up her iconic mane for a tousled, lived-in look, created with her LolaVie product range – which she tagged in the snaps, inviting fans to emulate her messed up hair, which her stylist called "textured, sleek waves."

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston wore her hair tousled

Copy Jennifer Aniston's hair

Sharing how Jen's look was created, the Lolavie Instagram page detailing the exact styling process.

"Jen achieved this signature look with a "flick, flick, flick" of her hair using LolaVie Sculpting Paste and Lightweight Hair Oil.

"To get the look yourself: After styling, use the Sculpting Paste to create that piece-y, lived-in texture. This product is the MVP for this iconic hairstyle, delivering all-day medium hold and controlling frizz for 72 hours! Finish the look with Lightweight Hair Oil to give hair a silky, soft and shiny finish."

For fans of Jennifer's usually polished look, the star shared a video tutorial on creating her trademark look ahead of the Emmy Awards last month. Watch the laidback video below for more styling inspiration from everyone's hair idol.

Of her classic look, Jen explained: "Tonight was such a big night, and I wanted a look that felt effortlessly polished - California sleek, if you will.

"Before heat styling, we used the Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner to give my hair that smooth, shiny finish without weighing it down. I can always count on this product to leave my hair looking its best. Sculpting Paste and our Lightweight Hair Oil were the essential finishing touches to tonight’s look. The combo tames flyaways, fights frizz, and holds my hairstyle shape all night long. I can't live without it."

Once a hair icon, always a hair icon!