Jennifer Aniston set to make exciting comeback alongside new partner

Beatriz Colon
Jennifer Aniston has paired up with Mad Men actor Jon Hamm who will star next to her and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show season three
Jennifer Aniston has a new man by her side! As the star prepares to return to filming Apple TV's hit series The Morning Show, the streaming service has revealed the beloved actor who will be joining the cast.
MORE: Jennifer Aniston fights the heat in beachside swimsuit selfie
Alongside the familiar faces of Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, Mad Men's Jon Hamm will also be a part of the show's third installment.
The Morning Show premiered in November of 2019 to much fanfare, originally starring Jennifer and Reese alongside Steve Carrell, whose character was accused of sexual harassment.
WATCH: Jennifer makes emotional tribute to her father
MORE: Jennifer Aniston loves clean beauty brand Augustinus Bader - here’s why
Jon is set to play a character named Paul Marks, who is a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA," further adding to the contentious and dramatic dynamic between the faces of the morning show the series portrays, and the cut throat producers and media moguls behind-the-scenes.
His casting comes shortly after Apple TV launched a satiric ad titled Everyone but Jon Hamm, where the actor complains that while it felt like every major star had already participated in an Apple TV show, he was yet to star in any.
He most recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick, alongside Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, and Miles Teller.
The star looked extra dapper at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London
The Morning Show has not begun filming yet, but it is slated to go into production in September. Both Jennifer and Aniston are credited as executive producers, the former via her company Echo Films, while the latter is through her popular media enterprise Hello Sunshine.
MORE: Jennifer Aniston mourns death of colleague with heartfelt dedication
MORE: Jennifer Aniston talks exercise in her 50s: 'My body is softer'
The mom-of-three most recently produced a new thriller series titled Surface, which is also available on Apple TV, and the actress revealed it had the same mysterious nature that Big Little Lies did. She is also currently working on an animated comedy titled Tiny Trailblazers as well as Your Place or Mine, a romantic comedy.
The two actresses play frenemies Alex and Bradley
Meanwhile, Jennifer is next set to star in the sequel to Murder Mystery, a suspenseful comedy with her longitme co-star and close friend Adam Sandler.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.