Kourtney Kardashian just made Halloween cakes a thing with outlandish new purchase

Kourtney Kardashian has made no secret of her love of Halloween over the years – and she's met her match in Travis Barker, who is an equally big fan of the spooky occasion.

The couple began decorating their home back in September, with spooky touches here and there, and since October set in, they've gone full throttle with their scary traditions.

As well as decorations and costumes, Kourtney made a case for Halloween cakes this week, showing off an intricate bake on Instagram.

© Instagram Kourtney treated her friend to a Halloween cake

The cake, which Kourtney created for a friend, features an edible house, complete with her friend's name, ghosts and many pumpkins.

The Kardashians are known for going all out when it comes to birthday and wedding cakes, so it comes as no surprise that they've decided Halloween cakes are a thing too!

Kourtney's 2024 Halloween plans

As well as expertly carved pumpkins and Dracula artwork inside her and Travis' home, Kourtney has gone all out with her exterior Halloween décor, too, raising a few eyebrows in the process.

© Instagram Kourtney shared her impressive Halloween decorations

She adorned the steps at her home with endless pumpkins, creating a cascade of orange spheres down the outdoor staircase, but it was the blow-up skeletons on her front lawn that got people talking.

The inflatable skeletons were arranged in a suggestive pose, and while for some it was just a bit of cheeky fun, others felt the skeletons crossed a line.

© Instagram Kourtney's daring display sparks debate

"Am I the only one who finds this inappropriate?" one follower posted on Reddit, sparking a heated debate. Another chimed in: "That skeleton position? Really? Not the best idea for a family home."

Over on Instagram, similar sentiments appeared in the comments section of her post, with some fans calling the display "distasteful".

One thing to note, however, is that Kourtney and Travis and their blended family live in a gated community, so only a small number of people will come across their lawn décor – and we bet the Lemme founder's neighbours understand her cheeky sense of humour.

Kardashians in the Halloween spirit

Kourtney's sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, have also got in on the Halloween spirit, but in a less risqué way.

Khloe installed towering skeleton statues, while Kylie transformed her front porch into an autumnal wonderland with countless pumpkins dotted around her porch.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie's driveway was laden with hundreds of pumpkins for Halloween

We bet the Kardashian youngsters are having a whale of a time this spooky season!