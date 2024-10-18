Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama, 18, is utterly transformed in new photo

Since Kourtney Kardashian married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, she's well and truly embraced the spooky season, with impressive decorations and costumes. Their family appears to take it just as seriously, with Alabama undergoing an incredible transformation fit for Halloween.

© Monica Schipper Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker and Alabama Barker

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to share her surprising new look with fans, as she dressed up as Mystique from X-Men. Wholly blue, with textured skin and a slick red bob, she was an excellent match for the shapeshifting character, previously played by the likes of Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence.

She even donned the bright yellow contact lenses and black lipstick as she posed for the camera. Alabama captioned the photo: "What’s the matter baby? You don’t think I look pretty like this."

© Instagram Kourtney's daring display sparks debate

The Kardashian-Barker family appears to be passionate about Halloween, already getting ready for the spooky holiday with a number of decorations in their $10 million home. They opted for jack-o'-lanterns, and a number of pumpkins in the garden walkways. The couple also showed off their cheeky sense of humor with a set of inflatable skeletons arranged in a very suggestive pose.

© Instagram

Already, the couple have shared their joy for the festive season with their family, as Kim Kardashian revealed she'd received a Haunted gingerbread house from them. The house was decorated with the names of Kim's four kids, North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

WATCH: Travis Barker welcomes new baby with Kourtney Kardashian with a drumroll

Meanwhile, her sisters, Khloé and Kylie, have also taken Halloween in their stride. The former opted for towering skeleton statues, while the latter filled her front porch with countless gourds for an autumnal vibe.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie's driveway was laden with hundreds of pumpkin for Halloween

This year's Halloween marks an extra special occasion for Travis and Kourtney, as they celebrate their son Rocky's first birthday on November 1. Previously, the mom-of-four revealed she'd hoped her son would be born on Halloween itself.

"I was so ready for him to be born on Halloween," she shared with a smile in one episode, adding: "But I guess November 1 is just as special."

© @kourtneykardash Instagram The duo dressed as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz

While Kourtney was heavily pregnant during last year's Halloween season the couple still went all out with celebrations, opting for an adorable couple's costume. Travis dressed as Beetlejuice, while Kourtney opted for a bridal Lydia Deetz in a blood red wedding dress. In 2022, they dressed as Chucky and Chucky's Bride for another marriage-themed look. While the couple have yet to hint what they might dress as, they'll no doubt rock a couple's look — maybe even opting for a bride-groom theme again.