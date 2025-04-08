Hugh Jackman labeled 'crazy' as fans urge him to 'be careful' after latest video  

Hugh Jackman sparked a huge reaction from fans when he shared a daring video this week.

The Wolverine star, 56, appears to be another celebrity who favors cold water therapy, but his latest stunt had many of his followers urging him to "be careful".

Hugh shared a video of himself soaring along an extended zipline in just a pair of swim trunks before he dropped himself into the lake below, which he revealed was less than an ideal temperature. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Hugh Jackman labeled 'crazy' after plunging into cold water

"Oh, here we go! And cold," he says in the clip before letting go of the zipline and falling into the water below.

When he resurfaces, Hugh can be heard panting heavily as he begins his swim back to shore, saying aloud: "Oh, yeah. That's cold."

Many of his followers loved the clip and called him "brave" for taking the plunge, while others were concerned about his safety and questioned his antics.

One commented: "Hugh, be careful." A second said: "But you're completely crazy Hugh!!! Even though it must be so fun to do!!"

© Instagram Hugh appears to be a fan of cold water therapy

A third added: "You're also slightly insane for doing it but we love you anyway." A fourth said: "As if it isn't crazy enough to do a 'normal' polar bear plunge. Of course you found [something] to top it."

While he didn't specify his whereabouts in the video, Hugh has been in Ireland filming an upcoming film titled The Death of Robin Hood.

© Instagram Hugh was recently filming in Ireland

The upcoming action epic will be produced by True Brit Entertainment and A24 and directed by Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. It stars Hugh, alongside Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Noah Jupe, and Murray Bartlett.

Production began in February in Northern Ireland, and the film will present a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale, "grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder," per its official logline.

Per Variety, the director shared in a statement: "It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood.

© Getty Images Hugh will star in The Death of Robin Hood

"Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."

Hugh will soon return to his Radio City Music Hall show, Live From New York, With Love, but he recently announced a new venture that will keep him even busier.

© Getty Images Hugh is in the middle of his From New York, With Love at Radio City Music Hall performances

Last month, Hugh announced that he and British theatrical producer Sonia Friedman were launching the new company TOGETHER, dedicated to "live theatre that is intimate and accessible," per an official statement from the duo.

"Working alongside director lan Rickson, TOGETHER will stage short runs of fully rehearsed, full-length plays, along with readings, panel discussions and other events in the US, UK, and beyond," it adds.

© Getty Images Hugh and producer Sonia Friedman have launched TOGETHER

"The focus will be on collaboration, ensemble, equal pay for actors, and shared creative credit."

"By stripping the fully rehearsed productions down to their essentials, with minimal décor, TOGETHER aims to celebrate the raw power of storytelling — getting back to what often makes theater so compelling in the first place."