Lorraine Kelly has shared an update on her mother, Anne's health after she was rushed to hospital earlier this summer.

Taking to Instagram, the ITV presenter shared the brilliant news that Anne was back to her old self and had seemingly recovered well after her bout of illness.

Posting a picture of her mum and dad, Lorraine explained to her followers in the caption: "Six weeks ago mum was in @nhslanarkshire Monklands Hospital - thanks to fantastic care she received there and to my brother @grahamk89 looking after her – she's now out galavanting!"



She finished by writing: "Here she is today with my dad. She's heading south next week to see us. #amazing #miracle #family #happy."

Lorraine's wonderful update was met with plenty of messages from her fans expressing how pleased they were for her family, and even shared stories from their own experiences. "Aw that's amazing Lorraine. So pleased she has recovered well. You'll be rolling out the red carpet," read one comment from a follower.

Another said: "Ah so glad to hear it! There is nothing worse than worrying about an elderly parent! I worry about my Dad a lot and wish we lived closer!! Glad she's okay!" A third added: "Your mam looks great, as does your dad. Hope they both keep Galavanting for a very long time as parents are so precious. I only wish I could talk to my mam and dad again as I miss them so, so much. Enjoy next week with them."

A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "Happy days, so good to hear your mum has recovered well and that she got well looked after at Monklands, we are all grateful for the NHS that we still have and for the people working their doing a great job. You will be looking forward to seeing them both."

Lorraine previously shared in June that her mum was rushed into hospital but did not reveal the reasons why. Posting on Twitter, now known as X, she said: "Having spent a lot of time over the past few days with my mum in @UHMonklands hospital, I've seen again just how kind, caring, hard-working, funny and downright fabulous our NHS workers are. 'Thank you' doesn't begin to cover it."

Lorraine's mother Anne was rushed to hospital in August last year after she was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a condition that stops the kidneys from functioning properly.

The ITV broadcaster previously told HELLO!: "Until she became ill, mum was a very active and independent 80-year-old who loved going to her book club and exercise classes and was learning German, so it was hard for her to be on strong medication and not be able to do as much as before."

"My dad also has health issues, including a heart condition, and with them living in Scotland, my brother Graham in Singapore and me in London, we realised they were going to need a bit of help. "So, when my mum came back home, I brought it up and I said: 'Obviously, it's for you, but it's also for me and Graham. It'll make us feel better.'"