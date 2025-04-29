Louis Theroux's love life – from 'marriage of convenience' to mother of his three children

Louis Theroux might be well known for spending time with some of the strangest and most dangerous people on the planet. But who does he spend time with when he's back home?

The 54-year-old has been married twice, but described his first marriage as one of "convenience". However, his second wedding was one of love, with the star marrying his long-time girlfriend, Nancy Strang, in 2012. The pair have since welcomed three sons together.

Here's everything you need to know about the star's family…

First wife

Louis first married in 1998 to his then-girlfriend, writer Susanna Kleeman. However, the star has been open about how the marriage wasn't really founded on love, with the pair splitting in 2001.

© WireImage The star's first marriage was of "convenience"

Speaking to the Financial Times in 2005, Louis confessed: "What happened was that my girlfriend was living with me in New York. She was having trouble finding work… legally. So we got married, to make it easier for her.

"We never really considered ourselves married in the full sense – there were no wedding photos or anything like that. It was really a marriage of convenience. I hope that I am not going to get arrested for that."

Wife Nancy Strang

Following his relationship with Susanna, Louis started dating producer Nancy Strang. The star has worked on shows including Timewatch and Imagine.

Speaking of their first meeting, Louis told Clara Amfo on the This City podcast: "I began seeing her around the White City building. And I remember thinking 'wow, she's beautiful'. She looked sort of like a French chanteuse."

© WireImage Louis and Nancy had to call of their first date

However, Louis was a little nervous to approach Nancy, eventually plucking up the courage to talk to her at an office Christmas party. The couple ended up arranging a date, but the presenter confessed it had to be called off after he "drank too much" and ended up in a lake.

Despite the first date disaster, the couple went the distance and married in 2012.

© Getty Images The couple now have a strong bond

With Nancy's background in production, she often works with her husband, with Louis confessing to Who Magazine: "Clearly, I'm not going to do anything that's going to make my wife too uncomfortable."

Children

Louis and Nancy share three sons, Albert, Frederik and Walter. However, in 2019, Louis opened up about how Nancy sadly suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to the couple's third son.

"I cursed myself for the foolhardiness we'd shown in taking [Nancy] through the blood-letting of another round of human creation," he explained. "Getting to term [in her pregnancy] had been a trial, two had ended in miscarriage. There were tears on a weekend in Yosemite."

© Instagram The star shares several glimpses inside his home life

He continued: "We'd been through nothing like that before. A language of grief and the social forms I was versed in did not seem adequate to the occasion. But sadness was complete and if I’m honest, I didn't understand what she was going through.

"It still seemed abstract to me whereas for Nancy the babies had been real."

© Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA The presenter spoke about telling his children off

During lockdown, the father-of-three said he had "broken his vocal cords" when he majorly told off his children during some moments of bad behaviour.

"On one occasion the kids were just acting up and I just lost my [expletive] royally and I found that for two or three days subsequently I couldn't speak," he explained.