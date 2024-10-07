Al Pacino's girlfriend, 30, enjoys dinner date with major celeb after actor shared his near-death experience

Al Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is turning heads once again—this time for an evening out in Los Angeles with none other than comedian Bill Maher.

The 30-year-old producer, who shares a young son, Roman, with the Scarface legend, was spotted looking relaxed and effortlessly chic as she and Bill drove away from the famed Chateau Marmont late Saturday night.

Noor, who often turns heads with her style choices, kept it understated yet striking in a simple black tank top that showed off her enviable figure. Her long, dark hair cascaded down in sleek waves, and her makeup was kept natural and glowing.

Meanwhile, Bill, 68, was behind the wheel, dressed smartly in a grey suit jacket over a white button-down shirt. The pair’s appearance together has certainly set tongues wagging, with fans buzzing about what the duo could be up to.

For Noor, who is known for her high-profile relationships, this is far from her first time making headlines. She first gained attention for her romance with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, when she was just 22 and he was 74.

© AKGS TV Host and Comedian Bill Maher, 68, and Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 30, are seen leaving the Chateau Marmont Hotel together after enjoying a night out in Los Angeles.

Since then, she’s become a well-known figure in her own right, having rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest names and carving out a career as a film producer. However, her relationship with Al Pacino, 84, has perhaps been her most scrutinized.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2022, share son Roman, who turned 16 months old this October.

© Neilson Barnard Noor in 2024

Al, who famously became a father again at the age of 83, recently opened up about how fatherhood has shifted his perspective and inspired him to take on new projects, including his upcoming memoir Sonny Boy.

Speaking candidly in an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Al discussed the impact of becoming a father later in life. “Roman’s arrival was one of the reasons, of course, that I decided to put my story into a book,” he revealed. “And it’s been a campaign for me to stick around a little longer if it’s possible.”

© Albert L. Ortega Meital was Al's final girlfriend before he settled down with Noor

Although Roman’s birth was a joyous occasion, the Godfather star admitted it also made him confront his own mortality in a new way. When asked if having a child at 83 was influenced by a desire to leave behind a lasting legacy, Al pondered, “Wow, that was something. I have to really think about that. I don’t know. Maybe? I don’t even understand it.” His candid response speaks volumes about the complex emotions that come with fatherhood at such a late stage in life.

Noor, for her part, has remained relatively private about the ins and outs of their relationship. Although she once described herself as “not the marrying type” in an interview last November, she appeared more open to the idea when asked again recently. “I don’t know,” she said thoughtfully, leaving the door open to future possibilities.

The glamorous producer, who was reportedly born in Kuwait and raised in the glitzy surroundings of Beverly Hills, maintains full physical custody of Roman, while Al has legal custody. In terms of financial support, Al agreed to an upfront child support payment of $110,000, as per court documents.

Despite the legalities, Noor and Al’s bond has remained strong, with sources close to the pair insisting that they’ve been close friends long before their romantic relationship blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

© Getty Images Anton James Pacino, Olivia Pacino, Al Pacino, and Julie Pacino at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020

Noor’s career as a producer has also been gaining momentum. She recently served as an executive producer on The Apprentice, a film that delves into former U.S. President Donald Trump’s rise as a real estate mogul in New York City during the 1980s and 90s. Starring Sebastian Stan as Trump and Succession’s Jeremy Strong as the infamous attorney Roy Cohn, the film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May to critical acclaim and is set to hit theaters on October 11.

In addition to Roman, Al Pacino is father to Julie, 35, from his previous relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Olivia and Anton, 23, whom he shares with his former partner, actress Beverly D’Angelo. Despite the significant age gap between his children, Al has spoken fondly of his role as a father and the joys it brings him.

In a heartfelt moment, Al recently shared how Roman’s energy and curiosity are a constant source of joy. “He’s learning new things every day and has really come into the world a little more,” he said with a smile. “It’s a wonderful thing to witness.”