Strictly reveals 10th and 11th celebs for 2024 line-up – and one is a returning star

Strictly has announced soap star Jamie Borthwick and Olympic swimmer Tom Dean as the 10th and 11th contestants taking part in this year's show.

Jamie, who's best known for playing Jay Brown in EastEnders, is returning to the dance floor in the autumn having won the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

© BBC Jamie Borthwick won the 2023 Christmas special

"I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes!" the actor said in a statement. "This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say. I'm hoping to be Salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time and I'll be asking my Walford Strictly alumni for some words of wisdom. See you on the dancefloor!"

Meanwhile, Tom previously revealed his place in the line-up while competing at the Olympic Games in Paris earlier this month. The three-time Olympic champion, who made his name at the 2020 Tokyo Games, is looking forward to a new challenge. "I am taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024!" said the 24-year-old. "You may have heard me accidentally say it poolside first… but now I can officially talk about how excited I am to get stuck into something new, meet some brilliant people and get dancing. Bring it on!"

© BBC Tom Dean is an Olympic swimmer

Tom shared the news after reaching the final of the men's 200 metres individual medley last week.

"Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose," he said. "I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different.

"I'll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It's something to look forward to."

Jamie and Tom join an array of familiar faces in this year's line-up, including sitcom star Sarah Hadland, actor Shayne Ward, TOWIE's Pete Wicks, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, rockstar Toyah Willcox, Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan, opera star Wynne Evans, JLS's JB Gill and comedian Chris McCausland.

© BBC Pete Wicks is taking part in the 2024 show

Reality star Pete said of the news: "Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in."