Martha Stewart reveals 'very attractive' mystery man 'knocked' her socks off as she talks dating at 82

Martha Stewart has seen a lot in her lifetime, but it appears there are still plenty of opportunities to leave her speechless.

The iconic homemaker, 82, is not one to mince her words, though during a recent television appearance, she revealed she seemingly met her match.

Speaking with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, December 8, as the two talked candidly about dating, the beloved hospitality guru dished on a recent interaction that "knocked" her out of her socks.

As Drew – who herself has been very candid about her dating life – questioned why she found it difficult to meet a man who impressed her, Martha quickly declared: "I got knocked out of my socks last week by somebody," promptly receiving laughter from the live audience.

Alluding to a "very attractive" mystery man, the cookbook author then asked the Charlie's Angels actress why she's not meeting more men out at parties and dinners, and suggested: "You have a lot of friends, and they should be inviting you…" before noting: "They didn't do that for me either, by the way."

"I had to do it myself," she continued, and after Drew inquired about the aforementioned man who knocked her socks off, Martha cheekily said: "It wasn't exactly appropriate."

After more laughter from Drew and the audience, she went on: "But it was good for the night!" before quickly clarifying that "nothing happened."

She maintained: "We didn't go home together or anything but it was just like a little flirtation," reminding Drew: "That's nice!"

© Getty Martha, pictured above in 1980, was previously married to Andrew Stewart

As soon as the hilarious clip from the talk show was shared on the show's official Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about Martha's cheeky revelation.

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano aptly declared: "I love Martha. Full stop," as others followed suit with: "Yay Martha! Get out more Drew, you are the biggest catch!" and: "Love it, love her. So candid and seems to be living her best life," as well as: "Yeah Martha!!!" plus another one added: "You go Martha!"

© Getty The former couple were together from 1961 to 1987

Martha has only been married once, to publisher and former lawyer Andrew Stewart. The two met on a blind date when Martha was 19, and tied the knot a year later in 1961.

© Getty The star has one daughter, Alexis, pictured above in 2010

They welcomed their first and only child, daughter Alexis Stewart, 58, in 1965. They were together for almost three decades before separating in 1987, and they ultimately filed for divorce in 1990.

Following her divorce, Martha dated software billionaire Charles Simonyi for several years, and has hinted at having a brief romance with Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins.

