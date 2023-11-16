Martha Stewart delivers unfortunate news just hours after appearance on Today – and her reaction is priceless

Martha Stewart may be the queen of home cooking, hosting, decorating… a multi-hyphenate icon, period.

However, while for decades the world has relied on her on guiding them through any festive occasion, particularly gathering around the holidays, this year, the hospitality guru is guru'd out.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, one would think the beloved media personality would have her decorations, menus and celebrations planned to a T, however, she has shockingly revealed that is far from the case.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Martha confessed that at 82 years old, she is officially "turkey-ed out."

When host Kelly Clarkson asked if she had anything "special" planned for the upcoming holiday, Martha didn't skip a beat, declaring: "Oh I gave up on Thanksgiving."

She explained: "I canceled – somebody canceled – nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So I decided, I called up my chef friend, and I said, 'We're not doing Thanksgiving.'"

Martha also noted: "And I've also cooked like 14 turkeys already for my TV show," not to mention just hours before her pre-taped appearance on Kelly's show aired, she had yet another Thanksgiving-related appearance on the Today Show, where she had to cook yet another bird.

"I am turkey-ed out," she joked, before Kelly suggested she instead have "Taco Thursday" to switch things up.

© Getty Martha, pictured above in 1976, has been resident hostess for decades

However, Martha being Martha, she of course already has a back-up plan, and it involves in turn getting to sit back, relax, and leave the hosting and cooking duties to her friends for a change.

She said: "I made a plan. Friends of course invited me to their home, so I'm going to about five different homes to taste different courses."

© Getty The star hosting in her home in 1980

"Oh my god, those friends must be so stressed out," Kelly then joked, and Martha cheekily teased: "Oh I hope so."

Fans promptly got a rise out of Martha when the clip was shared on social media, with one writing: "Love these two ladies," as others followed suit with: "Martha can do whatever she pleases," and: "We love Martha Stewart and Kelly Clarkson."

