Robin Roberts and her GMA co-star share a look at their new role as they leave ABC studio behind

Robin Roberts and Will Reeve have taken the weekend away from their usual NYC abodes, and their familiar stations at Good Morning America studios in the city, for a different kind of assignment.

Robin, 63, and Will, 32, are going to be spending the better part of the start of their week in Los Angeles, covering the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards for the network.

The pair will act as hosts for the Emmys pre-show on the red carpet, interviewing the biggest stars of the screen and the crews responsible for some of the most beloved shows of the past year.

On social media, Robin shared some glimpses of the prep going into the Emmys on Sunday night, September 15, first by sharing a look at the ABC special for the Emmy nominees, which she hosted.

Robin posted a snap of the stunning sequined suit she wore for the night and penned: "Hope you enjoyed our Emmys Special last night on @abc that is now on @hulu. Thanks to all the marvelous nominees who joined us!"

She also took to her Instagram Stories the day before the ceremony, first adding a photo of herself and Will at the hotel gym. "In the hotel gym with @willreeve_ We gotta get ready to host the Emmys Red Carpet pre-show!"

Robin then added a video of herself and Will walking the red carpet, discussing some of their prep-work for the night while sharing a look at the official red carpet while it was still being done up for the big event.

The carpet was being laid underneath a giant purple tent and was still covered in plastic so as to not get any footprints or dirt on it ahead of the actual show. The Emmys this year will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by father-son duo (and Emmy winners) Eugene and Dan Levy.

© Instagram Robin and Will get a workout in ahead of checking out the Emmys carpet

"I'm very excited," Will opined. "I was walking the treadmill, you were running. And now we're both walking the red carpet! There's so much here." Robin added: "We can't show you as much as we would like to."

Will highlighted that he was placed further away from Robin, more towards the back of the carpet to catch other stars walking towards the theater, and joked that's why he was "going to the gym."

© Instagram The GMA anchors provided a look at the carpet the night before

"This will all make sense when you see the Pre-Show," Robin continued. "We are the appetizers for the main course, which is the 76th annual Emmy Awards."

She then expectantly turned to Will and asked what he wanted to do next, who replied: "I wanna go enjoy and party, but I'm actually going to go to bed and study," which led to Robin turning to the camera with a sly smile.

© Instagram Will showed Robin how far behind the carpet he was placed

"Isn't that the right answer?" Will asked as she jokingly shrugged him off. "I'm just happy to be here because I love TV, I love Robin, I love this red carpet, we're just ready to rock."