Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel break silence after surprise wedding news

Abby and Brittany Hensel, the conjoined twins who captured America's heart with their appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 and later on their own TLC reality series, have recently stepped into the spotlight once again.

This time, the reason is Abby's marriage to army veteran Josh Bowling in a private ceremony back in 2021, a fact that became public knowledge through records obtained by Today.

In response to the buzz and the subsequent backlash from some quarters of the internet, Abby and Brittany turned to TikTok on March 29 to address their detractors directly.

With a voiceover that boldly stated: “This is a message to all the haters out there. If you don’t like what I do, but watch everything I’m doing, you’re still a fan,” the twins made it clear that negativity would not dim their spirits.

At 34, they have navigated life with resilience and an indomitable spirit, managing to perform daily activities, from eating and writing to riding a bike and driving, with remarkable coordination and grace.

Despite each having their own heart, lungs, and spinal cord, Abby and Brittany share a body, a unique condition that has required them to adapt and overcome numerous challenges, including surgeries to remove a partly-formed third arm and correct spine curvature.

© TikTok Abby Hensel on her wedding day

Their 2021 wedding ceremony, which featured Abby in a beautiful lace-trimmed sleeveless dress and Josh in a classic grey suit, marked a new chapter in their extraordinary journey.

Now serving as fifth-grade teachers in Minnesota, their home state, the twins have continued to live a life marked by cooperation, determination, and joy.

However, the announcement of Abby's marriage and the subsequent revelation brought a wave of unwarranted criticism.

© TLC Abby and Brittany Hensel starred on the TLC reality TV show

In a TikTok video that juxtaposed historical depictions of two-headed figures with a message of resilience, Abby and Brittany reminded their audience, “The internet is extra LOUD today,” and reaffirmed, “We have always been around.”

A second video showcased a moment from their wedding, reiterating their earlier message to the critics, highlighting that interest, even if critical, still signifies engagement.

