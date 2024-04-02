Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany face new twist in marriage to nurse Josh Bowling

Abby Hensel, well-known for her unique life journey as a conjoined twin with sister Brittany, has recently navigated new personal waters by marrying Josh Bowling, an army veteran and nurse.

The marriage, which took place in 2021 according to public records, represents a new chapter for 34-year-old Abby from Minnesota.

However, this new beginning has been shadowed by a paternity suit filed by Josh's ex-wife, Annica Bowling, introducing new complexity to their lives.

Annica's lawsuit, filed in October 2023, nearly two years after Josh's marriage to Abby, involves a quest for paternity confirmation of a child mentioned as 'Isabella's half-sister' in court documents.

The specifics of the case, particularly which child's paternity is under scrutiny, remain under wraps, though a genetic test report was filed with the court in March, details of which are not public.

Josh, 33, had previously shared life with Annica, marrying in 2010 and parting ways in 2019, their shared journey bringing forth their daughter Isabella, now 8.

The end of their marriage was finalized in April 2020, and later that year, Annica welcomed another child, further complicating the narrative.

Despite these challenges, Abby and Josh have publicly showcased their blended family life, including Josh's daughter Isabella, who played a special role in their wedding, signaling a united front.

Josh's social media posts echo this sentiment, depicting a family enjoying simple pleasures together.

Abby and Brittany Hensel, who have defied odds since birth as one of the few sets of dicephalus twins to survive infancy, have always aspired to live a life marked by normalcy and achievement.

Their story, from educational milestones to entering the workforce as educators, has been a source of inspiration for many.

Following the surfacing of the paternity suit, Abby and Brittany addressed the heightened public interest with poise.

"The internet is extra LOUD today," they shared on TikTok, responding to the newfound attention with a blend of dignity and a hint of defiance, reminding everyone, "If you don't like what I do, but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan."

Now serving as fifth-grade math teachers, Abby and Brittany continue to enrich the lives of their students in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Despite each having their own heart, lungs, and spinal cord, Abby and Brittany share a body, a unique condition that has required them to adapt and overcome numerous challenges, including surgeries to remove a partly-formed third arm and correct spine curvature.

