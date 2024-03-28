Conjoined twin Abby Hensel is married - see reality TV stars' wedding photos

Abby Hensel is a married woman after secretly tying the knot with her army veteran husband, Josh Bowling.

The conjoined twin, 34, from TLC's reality TV show, Abby & Brittany, got married in 2021, according to court documents obtained by Today.

Photos of their special day were also shared on social media and featured Abby and her twin Brittany wearing a wedding gown and Josh sporting a smart, grey suit.

© TikTok Abby with her husband Josh

Abby and her sister Brittany's Facebook page also have the image as their profile picture.

Today reports the twins are now fifth grade teachers and live in Minnesota, where they were born and raised.

They appear happy with their life post reality TV and snapshots from Josh's social media show them traveling and enjoying winter sports with Josh and a young girl who appears to be Josh's daughter.

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins. They share a bloodstream and all of their organs below the waist.

Abby controls their right arm and leg, and Brittany controls the left.

© TikTok Abby Hensel on her wedding day

Their parents, Patty and Mike, made the decision not to have them separated when they were born in 1990.

Doctors said they likely wouldn't survive the procedure and they didn't want to risk the op.

Abby and Brittany appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 and the offer of a reality show followed.

© TLC Abby and Brittany Hensel starred on the TLC reality TV show

Abby & Brittany followed them as they prepared to graduate from Minnesota's Bethel College and then go on their travels to Europe.

"People have been curious about us since we were born, for obvious reasons," Abby and Brittany said in the eight-part series. "But our parents never let us use that as an excuse. We were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted to do."

Their dad spoke about their hopes of marriage in a 2001 interview with TIME, when he said: "They're good-looking girls. They're witty. They've got everything going for them, except they're together."

