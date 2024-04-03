What conjoined twins Abby and Brittany have said about having a baby

Abby and Brittany Hensel have recently been thrust back into the spotlight with news of Abby's marriage to Josh Bowling, and fans are eager to know more about the conjoined twins and their unique life.

The former reality TV sisters - who rose to fame in the mid 90s and were the stars of TLC's Abby & Brittany - then retreated from the entertainment industry to live a life away from the cameras.

In that time, they earned themselves careers as primary school teachers and Abby tied the knot, but do they yearn for a family of their own?

Here's everything they've said about becoming mothers.

© TLC Abby and Brittany Hensel starred on the TLC reality TV show

What is a dicephalus conjoined twin

Abby and Brittany are incredibly rare dicephalus conjoined twins. They are partially twinning with two heads on one torso.

The sisters share a bloodstream and all of their organs below the waist. This means they also share their reproductive system.

While they have separate spines, Abby controls their right arm and leg, and Brittany controls the left.

They are conjoined at the pelvis.

Can Abby and Brittany have children?

If they were to have a biological baby, Abby and Brittany would be the first female dicephalic twins to do so.

Conjoined brothers, Chang and Eng Bunker - born in 1811 - remarkably had 21 children between them.

It is currently unclear whether, Abby and Brittany, would be able to become pregnant.

© TikTok Abby on her wedding day

What they've said about motherhood

Whether it is possible or not for the twins to become parents, it's something they have both expressed their desire for.

In a documentary about their life when they were teenagers, Abby said: "Yeah, we are going to be moms one day, but we don’t want to talk about how it’s going to work yet."

Their mom also explained: "That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them."

And Brittany exclaimed: "We're going to be great moms."

Their dad previously spoke about their hopes of marriage in a 2001 interview with TIME, when he said: "They're good-looking girls. They're witty. They've got everything going for them, except they're together."

Abby is a stepmother

While they don't have children of their own, Abby is a stepmother to Josh's daughter, Isabella, eight, from his former marriage to Annica Bowling.

© Facebook Josh shares an eight-year-old daughter with his ex wife Annica

There are several photos on social media showing the little girl hugging Abby and Brittany and posing on vacation with her stepmother and dad.

The former couple shared custody of their child according to documents obtained by The Post.

