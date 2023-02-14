The Gold's Jack Lowden's mega-famous girlfriend revealed The actor met his girlfriend on the set of Mary Queen of Scots in 2018

Jack Lowden has received endless praise for portraying real-life criminal Kenneth Noye in the new BBC drama, The Gold. A critically-acclaimed actor with numerous accolades under his belt, including a prestigious Laurence Olivier Award, away from the spotlight, the 32-year-old enjoys a quiet life with his girlfriend – who happens to be a major Hollywood star.

So who is Jack Lowden dating? It's none other than Irish actress, Saoirse Ronan. Renowned for her roles in Atonement, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Little Women and See How They Run, the 28-year-old has already bagged a Critics' Choice Award, as well as a Golden Globe for her performance in Lady Bird.

The pair originally met in 2018, while filming Mary Queen of Scots around the UK. As fans of the period drama will remember, Jack played Saoirse's on-screen husband, Lord Henry Darnley. While the couple leads an extremely private life, they have spoken about one another on rare occasions.

Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan first met in 2018

During a recent interview with Esquire, Jack couldn't help but rave about his talented girlfriend, who he referred to as "one of the best actors in the world." Speaking about Arcade Pictures, the production company that he and Saoirse have set up together, he said:

Jack recently called Saoirse "one of the best actors in the world"

"We finished shooting in October last year, but it was a great adventure. Saoirse is first and foremost one of the best actors in the world, so to work with her in that way and help in any way I could was great. It's hopefully the first of many, it was wonderful."

Last year he shared a number of romantic photos from their trip to Venice

The TV star has also been known to post photos of his girlfriend on Instagram, including some seriously romantic snaps from their trip to Venice last year. In between filming for their various projects, the couple is often spotted walking around North London, with their adorable terrier dog.

