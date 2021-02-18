Gordon Ramsay reveals 'devastating' effect of lockdown in candid interview The celebrity chef will appear on The Graham Norton Show

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about the "devastating" effect lockdown has had on his restaurant empire.

The celebrity chef revealed that he was forced to cancel 22,500 reservations at a variety of his establishments in December before England was plunged into its third lockdown.

Gordon, who owns 35 restaurants across the UK, opened up on The Graham Norton Show – which will air on Friday – about the impact COVID-19 has had on the hospitality industry.

"It's devastating. When you think about breaking bread and having fun with friends and family, it's just tragic not to have that," the 54-year-old said, according to Mail Online.

"When we reopened last July, the atmosphere was monumental and electrifying, we didn't even need music, so to be shut back down was tough," the Hell's Kitchen star added.

"In December, our most important month, we cancelled 22 and a half thousand reservations, but I have always been optimistic."

Gordon also admitted that he plans to open even more restaurants when restrictions are eased, following reports the government plan to allow pubs and restaurants to re-open in May.

Gordon joked about his youngest son Oscar's lockdown hair

"It is tough but we will come out of this – we've re-created, re-developed and researched new ideas so when we come out of this lockdown we will open up as new restaurants. We are hoping we will re-open at Easter. It would be a dream," he said.

Gordon's confession comes after he shared a sweet clip of his youngest son Oscar rocking the coolest ponytail on Thursday. In the caption, he joked: "Who wore it better? @tillyramsay or @oscarjramsay? #lockdownhair."

Gordon's followers rushed to reveal how much they loved little Oscar's lockdown look, with one writing: "Oscar wins this one." Another remarked: "Obviously, Oscar deserves an Oscar." A third post read: "Defo Oscar, can't beat long hair on a little boy."

