Ant Anstead reveals cheeky nickname he uses for girlfriend Renee Zellweger

Ant Anstead spent Halloween in south California with girlfriend Renee Zellweger, and his son Hudson, and shared a series of adorable pictures from the special night out – including revealing his nickname for the Oscar-winning partner.

"Tell you what…. America knows how to do Halloween!!" he captioned the post, which featured a carousel of snaps from their fun night out in their community in Laguna Beach.

He then shared that Hudson wanted the three of them to all be part of the shark family and so Ant and the "missus" became "part of the shark gang".

"No messing about! And Laguna Beach is an all community event! Hudzo desperately wanted to be a SHARK and he insisted the missus and I also were part of the shark gang (oh and we did!)" he added, joking: "Fun night but please NO MORE CANDY!"

For British TV personality Ant, the term "missus" is informal slang for a woman, often someone's wife or girlfriend.

© Instagram Renee and Ant met on Celebrity IOU Joyride

Ant is a dad to Hudson, four, with ex-husband Christina Hall. He also has two grown children in the UK.

He began dating A-list Hollywood star Renee in 2021 after they met on Ant's discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021, but he has expressed a desire to keep their relationship private.

Renee rarely discusses Ant or their romance, although Ant recently gave fans a rare insight into their relationship when Kate Quilton, a British broadcaster and old friend of Ant's, made a trip across the pond from UK to the US to visit the couple, thanking them for their hospitality.

"Ren and I loved having you over….. Now hurry up and come back to Cali!" he added.

According to Kate, Ant and Renée were incredibly welcoming hosts as she thanked Ant and his "tribe, for the deepest bear hug of a welcome".

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he has also said."It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

© Instagram Renee and Ant with his oldest two children

But she has clearly become close with his children, and has also been pictured with his teens at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As the family dressed up to the nines, Renée donned a figure-hugging gold dress and stood between Ant and his son Archie, 18, both looking dapper in tuxedos, while daughter Amelie, 21, wore a slinky black gown with an embellished sweetheart neckline.