Christina Hall's son enjoys intimate Thanksgiving with Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger while mom vacations

Christina Hall and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, proved co-parenting is working for them when they shared an update on their respective Thanksgivings.

The couple share four-year-old son Hudson, who enjoyed some family time with his dad and his very famous girlfriend, Renee Zellweger, on Thursday.

While Christina jetted off for a well-deserved vacation in Costa Rica with her husband, Josh Hall, Ant, Renee and Hudson celebrated Thanksgiving together.

WATCH: Ant Anstead and Renee Zelleweger's rarely-seen romance

The British TV host gave a glimpse into their festivities on Instagram when he posted a snapshot of their name cards on a beautifully laid dinner table. "I am thankful for Hudson," read the first, with the others containing Ant and Renee's names. He added a smiling emoji with hearts around it and wrote: "Thankful".

The Bridget Jones actress has been the leading lady in Ant's life since they met on Celebrity IOU Joyride in early June 2021.

© Instagram Ant Anstead was thankful for his son Hudson and his girlfriend Renee Zellweger on Thanksgiving

She's a big part of Hudson's life and she's met Ant's other two children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, who live in England.

Meanwhile, Hudson has two more half-siblings as Christina also shares Taylor 13, and Brayden, eight, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Hudson appears to be a bubbly, little boy with plenty of personality if the photos shared on Instagram are anything to go by.

Ant and his son have such a special bond

He celebrated his fourth birthday this year and his mom paid a sweet tribute which read: "Happy 4th Birthday Hudson. So sweet, smart and funny. He's always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. Anddd he's pretty cute. We love you Hudson!"

While her children are enjoying time with their other siblings and parents, Christina and Josh packed their bags and flew on vacation.

© Instagram Ant, Renee and his two oldest children

They shared photos from their glorious getaway as they jet-skied and soaked up everything the tropical destination had to offer.

They don't have any children together, but Josh is a hands-on stepdad. Christina is often asked if another child is on the cards, but she admits that ship has sailed.

© Instagram Christina and Josh with Hudson and Brayden

Speaking with Us Weekly shortly after celebrating her 40th birthday, Christina opened up about her and Josh's family plans."Nope, that door is closed!" she maintained, adding: "We talked about that when we met."

She explained: "We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair. When we don't have the kids, we have time to ourselves, and that's something that makes our relationship strong."

© Getty Images Christina and Josh have gone on a well-deserved vacation

The HGTV star and her husband, who is also in real estate, were first romantically linked to each other in the summer of 2021.

They got engaged in September of that year, and tied the knot in April of 2022, with a second wedding taking place in September.

