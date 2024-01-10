Oliver Hudson has been left "devastated" by news of his co-star, Adan Canto's untimely death.

The son of Goldie Hawn took to Instagram on Tuesday with a lengthy and heartbreaking message about his friend who died at the age of 42 following a battle with cancer.

Oliver normally packs his social media pages with lighthearted and hilarious posts, but he took a serious tone as he spoke about the loss of his The Cleaning Lady co-star.

Alongside a photo of Adan, who privately battled appendiceal cancer and is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their two young children, Roman Alder, three, and Eve Josephine, one, Oliver wrote: "I only knew Adan for 2 years but it was enough to know what an amazing friend, father and man he was. Wow did he love his family. We would spend so much time talking about our kids and what kind of people they might become."

Oliver continued: "Getting out of LA to live a simpler existence where nature and vast landscapes set the tone for the day. He would invite me many times to ride motorcycles through the New Mexico mountains but I never did. I regret that. I can now imagine what those rides meant to him. I'm truly devastated. Love you my man."

Fans inundated him with comments and emotional messages reacting to the death of the Designated Survivor actor. "I was so sad to see the news. You two were fantastic together," wrote one, as another added: "He just seemed so genuine. Such a loss."

Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment also shared a statement following news of Adan's death."A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago," the statement read.

"Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Adan also played Sunspot in X-Men Days of Future Past and his co-star, Halle Berry was one of many stars to pay tribute too. The actress expressed her profound sadness on social media, stating, "I don’t have the words just yet… but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart."

Accompanying her heartfelt message was a close-up photo of Adan, a gesture that underscored the depth of their connection. Their partnership extended beyond the X-Men universe to the 2020 MMA drama Bruised marking Berry’s directorial debut.

Adan delivered a memorable performance as Desi, the manager and boyfriend of Halle’s character.

