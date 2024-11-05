Exclusive: America Ferrera's new life in London with famous husband and two children revealed

America Ferrera may be joining her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling in moving her family across the pond!

© Getty Images Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Ugly Betty actress was spotted by a source who exclusively told HELLO! "out and about in Barnes," a district in South West London, part of the leafy borough of Richmond upon Thames where a number of celebrities live.

"It looks like she's planning to move to South West London," a source revealed, adding that she "has been checking out the local private school for her children."

© @americaferrera Instagram America and her kids

America reportedly attended an open day for a local private school in Barnes, where she could send her two kids, six-year-old son Sebastian Piers and four-year-old daughter Lucia Marisol, who she shares with her longtime husband Ryan Piers Williams.

"She was seen there at the open day and appeared very happy with what she saw," the source explained. "It's a school with a lot of celebrity children at it so her kids would fit in very well."

© Instagram America and Ryan share two kids. They do not reveal their faces on social media

"People don't treat the celeb kids any differently to the other children" at this school, meaning Sebastian and Lucia could go to class everyday and have an experience just like everybody else there.

At the start of September, America notably visited London as International Organization of Migration’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, visiting the London headquarters ahead of the UN General Assembly.

The 40-year-old has long-loved London, as she resided in the city in 2012 while she was starring in Chicago at the esteemed Garrick Theater. But before then, she visited when she was 18 for work.

© Fred Duval America Ferrera promotes her debut in the West End production of Chicago at Garrick Theatre on October 31, 2011 in London, England.

"I remember having tea and sandwiches in the hotel lobby as soon as we arrived. I also saw my first West End show, This is Our Youth, at the Garrick," she recalled while speaking to the London Evening Standard.

America, who played a key role in Barbie, would likely also have stayed in the city while filming the record-breaking film, as the Barbieland set was built at Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight

She isn't the only star from the film who has returned to the city in recent times, as co-star Ryan has been living in the famous Notting Hill area for the past four months with his partner Eva Mendes and their two kids, Esmeralda and Amada.

Eva told The Times of London: "We're in Notting Hill, so we have access to those communal gardens. Seriously, it's magical," she said, revealing she'd already befriended some British mom friends.

The couple moved to the area thanks to how close it is to Shepperton Studios in Surrey, where the Ken star has been filming space-themed sci-fi film Project Hail Mary.