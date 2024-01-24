America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams were married by a celebrity – and you'll definitely recognize her

America Ferrara and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary in June – and their special day is certainly one to remember.

The Barbie star – who is nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the billion-dollar film – wed her director/writer husband in New York surrounded by a star-studded guest list.

However, there was one famous face who played a very important role on the day.

America's Ugly Betty co-star Judith Light – who played Claire Meade – actually officiated her wedding to Ryan.

"I tell everybody she's my mother, and people are like, 'What?' I didn't come out of her body, but she is like a mother to me. I love her so dearly," the 39-year-old previously said on SiriusXM.

She continued "If you would have told my little self that Angela from Who's The Boss was going to officiate my wedding…

"There's no one in the world more aptly named, right? She is just light, she's the best and I love her to death."

But it wasn’t just Judith who made America and Ryan's day extra special, as her other co-star, Vanessa Williams, offered up her luxury Chappaqua mansion in New York for the venue.

"Here's the kicker, we got married at Vanessa Williams' house in New York – this was right after Ugly Betty and we're still a family," America explained.

"After I told Vanessa I was engaged she started sending me pictures of her backyard and was like, 'This is where you'll get married'.

"I didn't think she was serious, but she was, and we got married at Vanessa's house, Judith officiated, and I think every main cast member was there – it was amazing."

America and Ryan, 42, have been going strong since 2005. They met when he was casting for his first film after graduate school, a short film titled Muertas, and America was an undergraduate student attending the University of Southern California.

To mark their 18-year relationship and 12th wedding anniversary last year, America shared a throwback photo of their big day alongside a heartfelt message.

"Happy Anniversary to my emergency contact. My person and home for 18 years. Damn, we look young here," she penned alongside a photo of the newlyweds cutting their cake.

She also took to her Story to pen her husband a tribute, writing at the time: "My person. My home. Happy Anniversary. Sorry I was in the sky all day. Happy 18/12 years @ryanpierswilliams. Happy Anniversary, My Love."

America looked gorgeous in a strapless ivory-colored gown by Amsale’s Christos label. The dress boasted a French corded lace bodice and a dramatic tiered pleated tulle skirt. She also wore a floor-sweeping veil and Fred Leighton earrings.

Seven years after they wed in May 2018, America and Ryan welcomed their first child, a son named Sebastian – who they affectionately call Baz.

Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lucia Marisol Willams.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," America wrote on Instagram.

She added: "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

