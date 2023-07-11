Barbie's America Ferrera highlights curves in waist-cinching pink outfit

America Ferrera may not be the main star of the new Barbie movie – but she certainly made a head-turning statement at the world premiere in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old continued her stunning red carpet appearances during her promotional duties for the highly-anticipated movie on Sunday, rocking head-to-toe pink, of course, as she joined co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

WATCH: Barbie's teaser trailer looks so good!

America looked sensational in a blush pink ensemble by St John that consisted of a corset-style crop top and waist-cinching maxi skirt that showcased her incredible curves.

She accessorized with a pink pearl necklace and added a pop of vibrant color with a bright pink bag. In keeping with the Barbie theme, America complemented her complexion with a mauve-toned blush and a nude pink lip and wrapped her long dark hair into a tight bun.

© Getty America wore a matching two-piece by St John

America – who plays Gloria, a woman in the real world who ends up going to Barbie land – was also joined at the event by her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, 42.

The Ugly Betty star and Ryan have been married since June 2011 after getting engaged the previous year. The couple are college sweethearts and met after Ryan cast America in his student film at the University of Southern California.

© Getty America looked gorgeous in her Barbie-inspired outfit

"We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other," the actress told People after her engagement, adding: "A shared passion for what we do and our work".

They married in front of close family and friends, including America's former Ugly Betty co-stars Vanessa Williams and Rebecca Romijn, and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star, Blake Lively.

In May 2018, America and Ryan welcomed their first child, a son named Sebastian. Announcing his arrival with a photo of her newborn son's foot at the time, she penned: "When 2 become 3... Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mum, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!"

© Getty America stars alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

America announced her pregnancy on New Year's Eve 2017, posing for a photo with her husband. The actress held up a babygrow that read in Spanish: "More kisses please." America sweetly captioned it: "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear."

America announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Lucia, in May 2020. "LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter's tiny hand.

© Getty America was joined by her husband, Ryan

In 2021, the actress shared a rare insight into her personal life as she spoke of welcoming a child during the pandemic. "It was definitely survival mode for a lot of it," she told E! News.

"I had a C-section and I, myself, was recovering and, you know, everything that comes along with being postpartum and learning to adapt to being a mother, now of two children, without the help or the community that I might normally have around me: Friends and family and other resources that would help make that time feel lighter."