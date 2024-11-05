Sue Perkins' private home life – from famous exes to health issues

Sue Perkins is regularly on our screens thanks to shows like The Generation Game and her plethora of travel documentaries, and the star is heading out on another adventure.

Sue rose to fame with her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc and the pair's friendship has endured for decades, and even several shows, including Mel & Sue and The Great British Bake Off. Despite her public persona, Sue still keeps her private life mostly out of the spotlight, but has dated some very famous women during her years in showbusiness.

Here's all you need to know about the presenter and comedian…

Early life and rise to fame

Sue was born in 1969 as the daughter of a car salesman and secretary. The star was educated in Croydon, studying alongside future Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid.

© Stuart C. Wilson Sue rose to fame with comedy partner Mel Giedroyc

As her education progressed, the star was accepted at Cambridge University, where she studied English, and during her time there, she met comedy partner Mel Giedroyc. The pair made their comedic debut at the 1993 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where they shortlisted for Best Newcomers.

Mel and Sue made their TV debut in 1997 when they hosted Channel 4 show Light Lunch, which later rebranded to Late Lunch after it was moved to a later timeslot.

Famous exes

Although the dates of their relationship are unknown, Sue previously dated comedian Rhona Cameron. The pair had split by the time Rhona appeared on I'm a Celebrity in 2002, where she would speak about their relationship before Sue had publicly come out.

Sue had already come out to her parents before the scenes aired. Reflecting on it in an interview with Time Out, the comedian said: "I was already out to my parents. Rhona didn't disclose my sexuality; I'd already done that myself.

© Gareth Davies Rhona spoke of Sue's identity during her I'm a Celebrity stint

"'Outing' is a very emotional phrase and I certainly didn't feel she did that. She disclosed things about us when we'd been together that I wished she hadn't. That's all. So I think it's worth correcting – it's technically not true."

In 2011, Sue met Naked Attraction presenter Anna Richardson and three years later the pair became an item. The couple were together for seven years before they decided to call time on their relationship.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Sue and Anna were an item for seven years

Speaking of their break-up on the Crushed podcast, Sue explained: "With me, it always ends in an exactly seven-year relationship. Yes, it's weird. It's between six-and-a-half and eight usually. I'm an idiot. I've been lucky in all the relationships I've had but where I struggle — the final hurdle — is making something forever, maybe because I'm so frightened of it."

Sue has also dated comedy writer Emma Kennedy and artist Kate Williams, with the latter relationship lasting for eight years. Speaking of their break-up to Reader's Digest, Sue said: "It was quite seismic and unpleasant. I left our home in Cornwall and was renting in London, and it all felt very transitory."

Tumour discovery

In 2015, Sue opened about feeling "devastated" after a non-cancerous tumour was discovered in her pituitary gland during medical tests for a BBC show. The pituitary gland is part of the brain that secretes hormones related to blood pressure, pregnancy and the functions of the sexual organs.

Speaking about the diagnosis on BBC Radio 4, Sue said: "It's only really now that I consider the epic destruction this tiny little rice-shaped thing in my pituitary gland has caused. Sometimes it screws up my hormones. I have various tests now to make sure the side effects aren't too onerous."

© Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Sue spoke of her emotions following her tumour diagnosis

The diagnosis has meant that Sue won't be able to welcome children of her own. Reflecting on this, she shared in the same interview: "I don't know if I would have gone on to have children, but as soon as someone says you can't have something, you want it more than anything."

Speaking to the Radio Times, she asserted: "It's an annoying lump in my head, but… I don't intend to let it circumscribe my future in any way."