Kate Hudson's son Ryder shares unexpected romantic update with long-term girlfriend
Ryder Robinson and Kate Hudson attend the Max Mara Resort 2025 at Piazza San Marco on June 11, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

The 21-year-old is studying at NYU

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Kate Hudson's eldest son, Ryder Robinson, looked more loved up than ever as he shared a sweet update on his relationship with girlfriend, Piper Lacy. 

The couple reached their second anniversary on Thursday and posted sweet snaps of each other to commemorate the romantic milestone.

Young love

Ryder Robinson selfie with girlfriend Piper Lacy© Instagram
Ryder celebrated his two year anniversary with Piper

"Year 2," wrote Ryder alongside a heart emoji, underneath a Polaroid photo of Piper with her arm wrapped around her boyfriend. 

Friends and fans took to the comments to share their excitement for the couple, with one writing, "Cutie pies" and another adding, "Fav couple." 

Piper took to her Instagram to share a snap of the college student clad in a masquerade costume, complete with a black blazer and a mask. 

Ryder Robinson with girlfriend Piper Lacy© Instagram
The couple looked loved up on their special day

She sat next to Ryder in the picture, dressed in a stunning beige gown and wearing a mask of her own with feathers on the sides. 

"Happy anniversary," she wrote in the caption. Piper also posted a touching collage for their special day that saw her sitting on his lap as the budding musician played guitar.

Romance in the spotlight

Iris Apatow at Chanel show© Arturo Holmes
Ryder dated Iris Apatow in 2022

 Ryder was previously linked to fellow nepo baby Iris Apatowwho is the youngest daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

The former pair debuted their romance on Valentine's Day in 2022 with coordinating photos of each other posted to their Instagram accounts.

Iris couldn't speak more highly of her new beau, sharing on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022 how happy she was in her love bubble.

"It's going very well," she said. "We have been together for a while. He's just been such a lovely angel in my life. It's very refreshing when you grow up — in high school and just dating around, I had my fair share of weirdos."

Kate with Danny, Ryder, Bingham and Rani in 2019© Kate Hudson
Ryder's family approved of his girlfriend

"So it's nice to come to somebody that just wants you to be happy," she continued. "Seeing what can be healthy is really nice. It's very, very refreshing. He makes me very happy. I love him a lot."

Ryder and Iris' families were overjoyed when the couple started dating, with Iris revealing that she knew him from school. 

"Our families have known each other since we were babies. I've always gone to school with him and I just didn't really pay him any mind," she recalled to Entertainment Tonight. "He's an angel. We definitely fell towards each other's lives at a good moment. He's very wonderful and I think I'm very lucky to have someone who cares about me like him." 

City living 

Kate Hudson and son Ryder Robinson arriving at a UN gala on December 09, 2022 in New York City© Getty
Kate shared how hard it was to watch Ryder move out

The pair split a year later, and Iris has since gone public with The White Lotus star Sam Nivola. Ryder moved on with Piper, and appears to be enjoying his life in New York after moving there for university in 2023.

His mother Kate got candid about how difficult it was to watch her eldest son move out of home in an interview with Today.

"It's so hard," she began. "All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I'm in LAand I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don't hear his voice, it's a big one."

Kate shares Ryder with her first husband, Chris Robinson. She welcomed her second son, Bingham, with her ex, Matt Bellamy, and her daughter, Rani, with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. 

For more of Kate's dynamic with her son Ryder, see below...

