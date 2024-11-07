Audrey McGraw shares message of support on special day for boyfriend Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Audrey McGraw is one supportive partner. The 22-year-old cheered on her boyfriend as his new movie, Pedro Paramo, dropped on Netflix.

Sharing one of his Instagram Posts on Stories, she added: "On the bright side, this beautiful beautiful film is out on Netflix today. Go watch!"

© Audrey McGraw Audrey McGraw shares screenshot celebrating Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Pedro Páramo is an adaptation of the novel by Mexican writer Juan Rulfo, which tells the story of a young man who promises his mother on her deathbed to meet his father for the first time in the town of Comala. However, when he arrives, he discovers it is a literal ghost town, and he begins to learn more about his father and his life, and afterlife.

Directed by Rodrigo Prieto, Manuel – known to Netflix viewers for his role in The Lincoln Lawyer – shared a series of stills from the film, adding: "Pedro Páramo. Don't miss this beautiful film from @rpstam."

Watch the trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3

It's been a busy few weeks for Manuel, 44, as the latest season of The Lincoln Lawyer also dropped on the streaming platform. In season three his character, Mickey Haller, continues to deal with his feelings for his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell) while navigating a romance with his courtroom rival, Andy Freeman (Yaya DeCosta).

In real life, however, his romance with 22-year-old Audrey is going strong.

© Instagram Throwback photo shared by Audrey on Instagram with her boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo

Manuel and the budding singer, the youngest daughter of country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, have been quietly dating for over one year, only alluding to it in subtle Instagram posts of coy photos of each other or vacations they have taken together.

When quizzed about finding love, the 43-year-old couldn't help but confess how "lucky" he feels, admitting that "there is a lot of love in my life, thank God".

© Audrey McGraw Audrey is a budding singer

Audrey formally 'hard launched' their relationship in January, with a photo of Manuel standing in the dark, and later posted a black-and-white candid shot of the couple embracing.

Audrey has also shared in Manuel's wins, posting a screenshot earlier in the year of the news he had won the lead role in the new Jurassic World film, and simply adding a number of fire emojis over the top to express her support for her partner.