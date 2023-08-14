Tyson and Paris Fury open up about baby number seven and the secret to their 15-year marriage - exclusive

Tyson and Paris Fury are perfect for reality TV – and not because their family is Boxing royalty – but because they're refreshingly and unapologetically themselves. Giving fans a glimpse into their family life outside the ring, the couple invites viewers into their £1.7 million mansion in Morecambe for the Netflix docuseries, At Home With The Furys.

Ahead of the show's debut on August 16, Tyson and Paris – who are currently expecting baby number seven – caught up with HELLO! for an exclusive chat about life in front of the cameras.

Accustomed to the silver screen, the family has filmed two docuseries in the past, Meet the Furys and Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, but their latest is particularly poignant. And more so because it follows Tyson – who has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2020 – navigating retirement with Paris and their six kids: Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena.

But what's in it for the Furys? Paris, 32, has a couple of things in mind. "One – [to show] that we are just a family," she explained. "I know we're far from normal, but we do have a normal side and we are just a man and a woman with kids. I'd like that to be taken from it.

"And two, I think Tyson's mental health journey that is documented on the show, I think that will really help people. I think that will resonate with other people. It has been quite a fun thing to film. So I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed doing it."

Paris and Tyson – who have been together for 18 years and married for 15 – have been through some turbulent times in recent years, but it's only made them stronger. "Paris has stood by me through thick and thin and I've stood by her," Tyson, 35, said.

"We're there for each other and we've got six kids and one on the way and it's easy to just pack up and leave after two minutes. Anyone can do that. But it takes real character and dedication to stick into a marriage for the next 50, 60 years, as long as we're alive."

"[you have to] make your way through the problems," added Paris. "Don't just run out and bale out at the first hurdle."

The couple is due to welcome their seventh child in September, and while they've found out the sex of their baby, Tyson and Paris haven't decided on a name yet. "It can't be like a Steve or a Bob!" Paris joked.

"All the kids have got a name that's a bit different or unusual. So I think we've got to stick to that because I don't think it'd be fair to have Adonis, Prince, Valencia, Venezuela and Bob."

As for how their children feel about the arrival of a new sibling, Tyson replied: "Yeah, I think the newborn [Athena], she's going to be excited to not be the newborn anymore!"

Paris and Tyson recently welcomed another baby, as Tyson's brother, Tommy Fury and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, announced the birth of their daughter, Bambi, in January. "They're always together, taking lots of pictures and doing lots of family stuff," explains Tyson.

"So it's obviously a new thing for them and they're really enjoying it. It's fantastic that their baby's here. Everything's good and they're enjoying life as a family now."

Paris also has plenty of praise for new mum, Molly-Mae. "It was really nice that she came to me and said 'What do you think about this' or 'What would you do about that?' But I think she's doing amazing. I think she's doing a great job, her and the baby and I think she and Tommy, they've done amazing."

When it comes to juggling their own careers and home life, Paris and Tyson are refreshingly relatable. "You know it's hard, there's no point in saying [anything else], I think that's what it is. I don't think it even looks easy. But it's a hard job. It's a hard job managing a family, especially a big family. And we just do the best we can, you know, we split the load and we try and do our best," Paris explained.

"You know, we'll try and split it, you know, do things together and it just works. But obviously, it's a long time. It's not like you just threw us together. You haven't just thrown six kids and two adults in a room and said 'Make this work'. That would be near impossible. But obviously, we've been together for 18 years and we've learned how to adapt to our big family life."