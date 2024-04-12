Audrey McGraw, 22, shares rare PDA-filled photo with Lincoln Lawyer boyfriend, 43

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey appears to be head over heels for her boyfriend, Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel Garcia Rulfo.

The 22-year-old singer shared an adorable black-and-white photo of herself with her boyfriend, who is 43 years old, as she wrapped her arms around his neck and he put his around her waist. The couple wore big bright smiles to show how deeply in love they are with each other in the blurry, candid shot.

Audrey shares a rare photo embracing boyfriend Manuel

The couple first sparked speculation about their relationship in 2023, with both Audrey and Manuel sharing cryptic photos of soft launching their love over the summer.

In mid-June, Audrey shared pictures of an unidentifiable man lounging on a sunchair, liking a follower's comment that read: "Hard launch?"

Similarly, Manuel shared a photo in mid-July of a woman with long dark hair hiding behind a sheer curtain, with her hands crossed in front of her face; Audrey commented on the post with a heart emoji. She then re-posted the same set of pictures a couple weeks later, this time with her hands in a prayer pose, which she captioned: "Open your eyes".

The 22-year-old appeared to officially 'hard launch' their relationship, sharing a photo of Manuel on her Instagram grid. Neither Audrey or Manuel have publicly commented on their relationship.

Audrey isn't the only daughter of Tim and Faith, as the country singers share three daughters, all grown up. But back in 2017, country music's popular couple revealed that they could be "tough" when it came to their daughters' prospective partners.

Audrey McGraw and Tim McGraw attend the NSAI 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tim confessed that as a limousine full of girls and boys appeared to pick up one of his daughters for a winter formal, he had "a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose."

He added: "Well look, you don't want to be mean, but when someone's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect…" before cheekily quipping: "And fear."

Faith also explained that while she took initially took a "soft" approach to her daughters dating, "When you go through it for the first time – for those of you who have daughters out there – all of a sudden I became this animal," joking: "[I was like,] 'Do it, take the sledgehammer.' Whatever you have to do!"