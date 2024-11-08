Newly single Gogglebox star Izzi Warner's living room we never see on TV

Izzi Warner is one of Gogglebox's best-loved stars, filming her appearances on the hit Channel 4 show in her sister Ellie's Leeds home.

But despite keeping her family home away from the cameras, the mother of two's space is just as stylish as her sister's. Earlier this month, the TV star celebrated her son Bobby's 10th birthday, sharing photos inside their never-before-seen living room.

© Instagram Izzi's living room features a navy accent wall

The space features a dark navy accent wall with a statement gold wall feature to store decorative plants. The open-plan space leads into a dining room with a vertical radiator affixed to the wall with grey chairs.

Photos from Bobby's past birthdays show that the space formerly featured light grey leather sofas and a flat-screen TV attached to the wall.

© Instagram Izzi's living room prior to its glow-up

Izzi's family set-up

The mortgage advisor cum Channel 4 star lives with her two children Bobby and four-year-old Bessie after recently sharing that she has broken up with her partner.

© Instagram Izzi is newly single

The Gogglebox star revealed in October that she had split from her partner Greg 18 months ago and has since shared her criteria for a future boyfriend.

© @izziwarner/Instagram

"So on the essentials we’ve got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs policy/no drink problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies, wants to be my plus one," Izzi said during an episode of Gogglebox.

© Instagram Izzi is a mum of two

"And then nice-to-haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners. So, hence why I’ve been single for the last 18 months."

Ellie's home

Fans are used to seeing the sisters in Ellie's home, and in particular her lovely living room where the pair catch up on the week's best telly.

© Instagram

The hairdresser has opted for a similar approach to interior design with a statement blue and orange wallpaper with teal wall panelling.

© Instagram Ellie has blended bright colours in her living room

Further pops of colour were added to the room with mustard throw cushions and a vibrant orange radiator. The bright-haired star shares the 1930s property with her partner Nat and their one-year-old son Ezra.