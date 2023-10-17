Romeo Beckham's model girlfriend Mia Regan has fans saying the same the thing with intimate bed photo

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan appear to be going from strength to strength – and their latest update suggests they're more loved-up than ever.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, model Mia, 20, posted a carousel of candid snapshots from her recent travels and adventures with her beau, Romeo.

Amongst the images, Mia included a more intimate snapshot of herself cuddling Romeo on a plush bed decked out with pinstripe bedding.

The duo looked absolutely smitten as they enjoyed a tender moment together away from the glare of the spotlight.

© Instagram The couple look so in love

Elsewhere, Mia added a joyous photo of Romeo smooching a fluffy, golden-haired pup, a mesmerising image of the sea, snippets of live music and a sweet snap of freshly cooked pizza.

In her caption, Mia simply penned: "Lotta love lotta puppy dawg love lotta piccies."

The catwalk star's fans and followers raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Love is a beautiful thing," while another penned: "Ya'll are SO cute."

© Instagram Romeo and Mia started dating in 2019

A third added: "Cute cute cute," followed by a red heart emoji, and a fourth commented: "Pooches galore."

This isn't the first time the lovebirds have turned heads with their romantic antics. Last week, Rome delighted his followers when he opted to post an ultra-glamorous photo of the besotted couple posing in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror.

© Instagram The duo posed up a storm

Taken ahead of the world BECKHAM premiere held in London, the duo were pictured wearing their finest threads while posing in an opulent marble bathroom.

Mia looked effortlessly chic in a sweeping black maxi dress, whilst Romeo looked the epitome of 90s cool in a pair of baggy trousers and a sporty tank top.

In the comments section, Romeo's fans were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "You two are so beautiful," while another chimed in: "That bathroom is everything," followed by a trio of red hearts.

© Instagram The couple rekindled their romance in 2022

A third wrote: "Adorable," and a fourth gushed: "You’re both gorgeous."

Whilst Romeo and Mia appear to be taking things to the next level, the couple experienced a bump in the road back in July 2022 when they briefly split.

At the time of their separation, a source said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

© Karwai Tang Mia attending the BECKHAM Netflix premiere alongside the entire Beckham family

News of their rekindled romance emerged in November 2022 when Mia appeared to feature on Romeo's social media.

Since finding love again, Mia has reestablished herself as an honorary member of the Beckham clan. She is particularly close to Romeo's mother Victoria thanks to their shared passion for fashion.

And in December 2022, the stylish duo even joined forces on a capsule collection complete with oversized denim garments, tailored waistcoats and 90s-inspired dungarees.