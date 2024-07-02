Michael J. Fox's blissful living room at $6m home before move to Prince Harry's neighborhood

Beloved actor Michael J. Fox made an unexpected, but warmly received, appearance on stage at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday when he was brought out by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The 'Fix You' singer said: "The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future", referencing the 1985 cult movie where Michael played talented teen guitarist Marty McFly.

But behind the scenes, the 63-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, lives a quieter life with his wife of 36 years, Tracy Pollan. In 2021, the Stuart Little star gave an insight into his home life showing off the tranquil living room inside his then-home in Quogue, New York.

The formal sitting room used a neutral color palette throughout with off-white walls and matching curtains. A sense of dimension was added to the room with a large patterned rug in hues of brown and oatmeal.

Large chairs with raffia backs and mahogany legs added further depth to the space and created a central focal point in how they were arranged around a coffee table to create a sociable atmosphere.

The space also featured a warm wood console table with a vintage feel and a high gloss finish which had been dressed with ornamental pieces and contemporary art adorned the walls.

The sale of his New York home

Michael and Tracy sold the home that same year for a considerable $6.1 million. The couple relocated to Santa Barbara on the West Coast, into the neighborhood that is home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, they didn't stay near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex long. "We did an interesting thing," Michael told People magazine. "We sold our house and we went to Santa Barbara for a couple of months. We're going to go to Malibu later this year and hang out. We don't have anybody to pick up at school!"

Their former New York property boasted six bedrooms and was previously home to the pair's four children - Sam, 35, Acquinnah, 29, Schuyler, 29, and Esme, 22.

The house, which the actor purchased in 2008, also offered a library, wine cellar, and one acre of land.

The See You Yesterday star and his wife have also previously owned a mansion on the Upper East Side. Michael and Tracy revealed in a 2012 interview with Architectural Digest that they have held off on redecorating, despite first decorating in 1997.

"Our tastes changed, but we held off redecorating — it seemed like a big undertaking,” Tracy explained. "Something would rip, and I'd say, 'Just wait'. The paint would peel. I’d say, 'Just wait'."

The A.R.C.H.I.E star added: "This place has raised four kids. We beat the hell out of it."