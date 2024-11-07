Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ant Anstead reunites with ex-wife Christina Hall as he joins The Flip Off
Ant Anstead will join ex-wife Christina Hall on The Flip Off after Josh Hall's departure

Josh Hall was dropped after Christina filed for divorce

2 minutes ago
Ant Anstead will make an appearance on ex-wife Christina Hall's new HGTV show The Flip Off, sources have told HELLO!

The Flip Off's original premise followed Christina and estranged husband Josh Hall as they compete against her ed-husband Tarek and his wife Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

However, after Christina filed for divorce from Josh in early July, he was let go from the series; it is unclear how many episodes had been filmed or how HGTV will edit him from any scenes.

Ant Anstead and his ex Christina Anstead cradling her baby bump© Getty
Ant Anstead and Christina wil reunite on TV

Ant is not expected to be replacing Josh completely, and it is unclear if his appearance will be in a personal capacity, or as part of a challenge; Christina and Ant share one son, four-year-old Hudson.

Rumors of Ant's participation began after a joke from one of Christina's social media followers, who commented: "How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on the flip off?" to which Christina replied: "LOL that would be a genius 'ratings' idea just saying." 

Christina then refollowed Ant on social media, but later clarified that she "can’t work with any more exes," telling Backgrid that she made the decision to follow him as an "olive branch".

"Tarek and Heather and I get along really well, and it's been nice being able to co-parent with them, and Ant and I share Hudson, and he's an amazing kid, and I feel like he deserves to have us get along," Christina said.

Tarek and Christina share 14-year-old daughter Taylor and son Brayden, eight.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard on Flip or Flop© Erik Voake / Getty Images
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for their former show Flip or Flop

Speaking of Josh's departure, Tarek insisted that it will still "be a lot of fun, and my ex-wife, she still has no chance".

Heather confirmed that the show will now just be "us against her," adding: "Production is still going as planned…without Josh…But we support her."

Ant is currently in a relationship with Oscar winner Renee Zelleweger.

