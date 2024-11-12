Christina Hall's fresh start and what it means for her future with her 3 children

Christina Hall has had a tumultuous 2024 but the mom-of-three is ready for a fresh start – and that begins with the new season of her hit HGTV series returning to screens.

Christina In The Country will return for six fresh episodes on November 12 and will follow Christina – a mom, author, TV personality, designer and entrepreneur – as she "expands her growing design business alongside fellow designer and project manager James Bender".

© Matt Blair Christina Haack sits with her alpacas in a farm

However, the new episodes will also see her "spend quality time with her children and husband Josh Hall," as it was filmed before the pair filed for divorce in July 2024.

Regardless, Christina is looking to the future and that includes focusing on her children, rebuilding her relationship with ex-husband Ant Anstead, the father of her youngest son, Hudson, and preparing to release her brand new TV series.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Josh and Christina filed for divorce in July 2024

The Flip Off's original premise followed Christina and estranged husband Josh as they compete against her ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa and his wife Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

After Christina filed for divorce from Josh, he was let go from the series – it is unclear how many episodes had been filmed or how HGTV will edit him from any scenes – but it was recently confirmed that Ant will make an appearance in the series.

Watch as Flip or Flop's Christina Hall and Tarek El-Moussa reunite for new HGTV project

Christina married Ant in 2018 a year after they met. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019 but announced their separation a year later.

Ant requested full custody of Hudson accusing Christina of exploiting their son on social media, but a judge ruled that they would continue to share joint legal and joint physical custody.

© Getty Ant and Christina welcomed their son in 2019

In recent months however they have reconnected, with Christina sharing that it was important to her that Hudson have two parents who could parent amicably.

They also followed each other on social media, and Ant has been tagging Christina in several pictures of Hudson, with Christina resharing them.

© Instagram Christina's sons are also close

The 41-year-old is also mom to 14-year-old daughter Taylor and nine-year-old son Brayden, whom she welcomed with Tarek, and Christina has been adjusting to seeing her eldest explore the world on her own.

Taylor recently switched the West Coast for the East Coast to visit Washington D.C. with her eighth grade class, but had an emotional reunion with her mom at the airport.

© Instagram Christina and her teen daughter Taylor

In pictures shared by Christina, the TV star was pictured beaming with joy as she embraced Taylor, who is clearly growing up fast, and was almost as tall as her mom in the snapshot.

Christina is clearly a doting mom to her children, and has been finding the humor in her difficult situation, including appearing in a brilliant video with Tarek and Heather that saw them sing the Garfunkel and Oates song: "I can’t believe that it’s finally me and you, and you and me, just us… and your friend Steve," at which point Christina popped up in the background, flashing a cheesy grin at the camera.