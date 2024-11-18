New look inside Pink eccentric family ranch as husband Carey Hart recovers from surgery

Carey Hart has been making the most of being at home over the past few days, having been discharged from hospital after a knee operation.

Pink's husband has since been sharing a number of photos of himself during his recovery inside the family's Santa Barbara ranch, which has lots of eccentric interior touches.

The stylish house is decorated with colorful wall art, including a large print featuring multi-colored butterflies, which hangs in the living room next to the large wall-screen TV.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Inside Pink and Carey Hart's family home

There are also Buddha statues, house plants, and a collection of rocks and a modern fireplace unit.

The house also features a large bright blue kitchen, complete with retro curtains, more artwork and a large dining table.

© Instagram A look inside Pink and Carey Hart's stunning home, where Carey is recovering following his knee surgery

The family are big fans of color, as the outside of their house is painted a vibrant shade of blue. The 200-acre ranch was purchased for $12million in 2013 and even features a vineyard!

Talking about the property shortly after moving in back in 2018, Pink told Santa Barbara Independent: "All in all, this is the best that this property has looked since we got here. We've put a lot of heart and soul into this place."

© Instagram A look at Pink and Carey Hart's blue kitchen

Carey and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, live with their two children, Willow, 13, and Jameson, seven.

The couple are hands-on parents and Pink previously opened up about an emotional conversation she had with Willow, making it clear the kids will always be their number one priority over their careers.

© Instagram Pink's never-ending garden at $12m home

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the mother-of-two spoke about a chat they had when she was on tour, which was hard for her daughter as she wanted her mom at home.

"Willow and I talk about almost everything — we have a great relationship, and I told her, I said, 'I know you have things that you want to do.'"

© Instagram Pink, Carey Hart and their two children outside their home in Santa Barbara

The star added that she told her daughter that while her career meant a lot to her, "that doesn't mean that it means more than your childhood, or what you mean to me."

She went on to tell Willow: "'I'll walk away tomorrow. If that's what you want, I'll walk away tomorrow. But this time, it means that we're going to have to miss each other a little bit occasionally.' And I've never been away from them.

© Kevin Mazur P!nk and Carey Hart are devoted parents

The couple previously opened up about how their children made them "grow up" during an interview with ET.

Carey said: "Children made us grow up a lot more. You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kinda get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit."

Pink added: "I credit a lot of that to Carey, because Carey has his own career, but he pauses every couple of years for us. We are a family unit. Everywhere we go, we roll together, and I'm lucky to be able to be the boss and to call the shots, and to create a universe in which they can thrive."