Pink's never-ending garden at $12m home is perfect for her two kids

© Instagram Pink's never-ending garden is stunning

From the photos we've seen shared on the mother-of-two's social media, the home sits on vast land so the two children have plenty of space to run around.

In fact, one snap shared by Pink shows how their garden is seemingly never-ending.

This photo, taken at sunset, shows the pretty veranda that the couple have all around the exterior of their house.

The sun is pouring through and casting a stunning shadow, and the two wicker chairs placed outside provide the perfect place to sit and bask in the glow of the Californian sun.

Behind the veranda is the huge lawn which is ideal for the Willow and Jameson to play on. There are also plenty of trees offering shades and an even more picturesque backdrop for their house.