Pink's never-ending garden at $12m home is perfect for her two kids

Pink and Carey's Hart gorgeous garden goes on forever
From the photos we've seen shared on the mother-of-two's social media, the home sits on vast land so the two children have plenty of space to run around.
In fact, one snap shared by Pink shows how their garden is seemingly never-ending.
This photo, taken at sunset, shows the pretty veranda that the couple have all around the exterior of their house.
The sun is pouring through and casting a stunning shadow, and the two wicker chairs placed outside provide the perfect place to sit and bask in the glow of the Californian sun.
Behind the veranda is the huge lawn which is ideal for the Willow and Jameson to play on. There are also plenty of trees offering shades and an even more picturesque backdrop for their house.
The veranda was also seen in a photo of the front of their house, showing off the gorgeous blue shade of the property's exterior.
The outer material appears to be a combination of blue wooden panels and lighter blue brickwork resembling something out of a pretty picture book.
Another photo, shared on Halloween back in 2021, shows a different part of their garden which overlooks the fantastic landscape that Santa Barbara has to offer.
The couple have placed high fencing for security and safety, but it still offers visibility of the mountains.
Pink also previously shared this snap at Christmas. It shows that the family have another part of their garden where they have laid a patio and once again it offers a never-ending view that would make anyone envious.
Meanwhile, Pink has gorgeous interiors at their family home. The house boasts a huge, colorful kitchen, an at-home studio, a spacious dining room and a fully kitted-out gym.
Much like her kitchen, Pink's dining area is so bright and colorful and is a true representation of the family's character.
This photo shows Willow and Jameson dressed up as they enjoyed some snacks at the dinner table – which was full of brightly colored flowers, candles and beautiful pieces of art that the kids had made.
