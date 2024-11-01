Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pink's never-ending garden at $12m home is perfect for her two kids
Subscribe
Pink's never-ending garden at $12m home is perfect for her two kids
Pink in a silver dress with her husband Carey Hart in a black suit© BDG/Shutterstock

Pink's never-ending garden at $12m home is perfect for her two kids

The singer and Carey Hart share Willow and Jameson

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
16 minutes ago
Share this:

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are often on the road with their two kids, Willow, 13, and Jameson, seven, since the superstar singer has been putting on her Summer Carnival tour shows all over the globe.

But the 'So What' singer is also a homebody and loves spending time with her kids at their family's house in Santa Barbara, said to be worth around $12 million.

Not only are the interiors of their Californian property impressive, including their colorful kitchen and enormous living room, but the outdoor area is also wow-worthy.

WATCH: See inside Pink's impressive $12m home

Pink and Carey's Hart gorgeous garden goes on forever

15
Pink's never-ending garden at $12m home© Instagram
Pink's never-ending garden is stunning

From the photos we've seen shared on the mother-of-two's social media, the home sits on vast land so the two children have plenty of space to run around.

In fact, one snap shared by Pink shows how their garden is seemingly never-ending.

This photo, taken at sunset, shows the pretty veranda that the couple have all around the exterior of their house.

The sun is pouring through and casting a stunning shadow, and the two wicker chairs placed outside provide the perfect place to sit and bask in the glow of the Californian sun.

Behind the veranda is the huge lawn which is ideal for the Willow and Jameson to play on. There are also plenty of trees offering shades and an even more picturesque backdrop for their house.

25
Pink, Carey Hart and their two children outside their home in Santa Barbara© Instagram
Pink, Carey Hart and their two children outside their home in Santa Barbara

The veranda was also seen in a photo of the front of their house, showing off the gorgeous blue shade of the property's exterior.

The outer material appears to be a combination of blue wooden panels and lighter blue brickwork resembling something out of a pretty picture book.

35
Pink's daughter in their never-ending garden at $12m home© Instagram
Pink's daughter in their huge garden at Santa Barbara home

Another photo, shared on Halloween back in 2021, shows a different part of their garden which overlooks the fantastic landscape that Santa Barbara has to offer.

The couple have placed high fencing for security and safety, but it still offers visibility of the mountains.

45
Pink in her garden at home in Santa Barbara© Instagram
Pink in her garden

Pink also previously shared this snap at Christmas. It shows that the family have another part of their garden where they have laid a patio and once again it offers a never-ending view that would make anyone envious.

Meanwhile, Pink has gorgeous interiors at their family home. The house boasts a huge, colorful kitchen, an at-home studio, a spacious dining room and a fully kitted-out gym.

55
Pink's dining room© Instagram
Pink's dining room

Much like her kitchen, Pink's dining area is so bright and colorful and is a true representation of the family's character.

This photo shows Willow and Jameson dressed up as they enjoyed some snacks at the dinner table – which was full of brightly colored flowers, candles and beautiful pieces of art that the kids had made.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More