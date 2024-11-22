David Beckham jets off to New York for father-son trip with Romeo

David Beckham and his middle son, Romeo, have jetted off for a pre-Christmas trip to New York.

The father-son duo were captured walking the streets of the Big Apple on Friday when the former footballer shared two videos of himself alongside his model son crossing the road.

Captioning the post, David wrote: "New York New York @romeobeckham."

Battling the NYC weather, both David, 49, and Romeo, 21, were wrapped up in cosy beanie hats, with David donning a high-collar denim jacket, and Romeo an oversized grey hoodie.

The Beckham boys' trip certainly caused a stir with fans in the comments section, with one follower even recognising the pair as they filmed themselves walking the streets.

© Instagram David was in NYC last month with his wife Victoria and daughter Harper

"I really did walk by the Beckhams as I walked to the subway yesterday!" they commented. A second added: "Imagine walking to work and seeing the Beckham men." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "We missed him."

Whilst it hasn't been confirmed whether the rest of the Beckham clan will be joining David and Romeo, it hasn’t been long since the athlete was there with his wife, Victoria Beckham, and daughter, Harper.

David and Harper found time to enjoy some pizza

The trio stepped out in the Big City for the launch of VB's brand-new fragrance My Reverie last month.

Despite the fact David and Harper were there to support Victoria's business venture, they made sure to find some time to enjoy the city's delicacies, including a father-daughter slice of pizza at John's Pizza on Bleecker Street.

© Instagram David and Harper were pictured outside John's Pizza on Bleecker Street

The pair posed for a couple of sweet photos: the first showing Harper enjoying a slice, followed by one of her cuddling up to her dad.

NYC has always been a place the A-list family visit, with their eldest son, Brooklyn, living there with his then-girlfriend Nicola Peltz in 2020, before he popped the question.

Their incredible house was designed to imitate a French château and featured an armoire bed and wardrobe in the bedroom, each painted in antique white, with gold floral carvings and curved cabriole legs.

The property also featured an enormous chandelier, a lime-green side lamp, and a large, glamorous mirror that Nicola loved to use for selfies.